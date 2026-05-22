Yesterday GT vs CSK, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings game?

In a one-sided contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a masterclass performance to thrash Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 89 runs in the 66th match of IPL 2026. GT posted a strong total of 229/4 and then bundled out CSK for just 140 in 13.4 overs, sealing their seat in the top two, while effectively knocking the Super Kings out of the race for the top four.

Gujarat Titans' explosive batting sets massive total Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first under the lights, hoping to chase on a batting-friendly pitch. But GT's top order had other plans. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan formed a solid 125-run partnership that set the tone early. Gill played fluently for his 64 off just 37 balls, while Sudharsan anchored the innings with a composed 84 off 53 deliveries, mixing timing and power perfectly.

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Jos Buttler then provided the late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 57 off 27 balls to push the total past 220. The home crowd at Narendra Modi Stadium was on its feet as GT finished at 229/4 in 20 overs. Their batting looked effortless on a pitch that offered good bounce but no major assistance to the bowlers early on.

Chennai Super Kings' dramatic collapse with the bat Chasing 230 looked like a tough task from the start for CSK as their opening batter, Sanju Samson, got dismissed for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. CSK's innings quickly turned into a nightmare. Despite a quickfire 47 off just 17 balls from Shivam Dube, the rest of the batting lineup crumbled under pressure from GT's varied attack. The Super Kings were bowled out for 140 in only 13.4 overs, falling short by a massive 89 runs. This loss confirmed CSK's worst fears; they finished seventh on the points table and missed the playoffs for the third year running.

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Heroic bowling from GT stars GT's bowlers were simply unstoppable. Mohammed Siraj earned the Player of the Match award for his fiery spell of 3/26 in 3 overs at an economy rate of 8.70. He picked up three wickets, including key scalps of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel, that triggered the collapse. Kagiso Rabada complemented him perfectly with three wickets for 32 runs, while wrist-spin wizard Rashid Khan claimed another three for 18 runs, leaving CSK with no answers.

The pace-spin combination created constant pressure, and CSK's batters had no breathing space as wickets tumbled in clusters.