Yesterday GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2?

In a high-voltage IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a clinical performance to defeat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. Chasing 215, GT cruised to 219/3 in just 18.4 overs, booking their ticket to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first under lights. Their innings started shakily but exploded thanks to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old prodigy smashed 96 off just 47 balls, including eight boundaries and seven sixes, entertaining fans with fearless power-hitting. Early blows from Mohammed Siraj (who dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 1) and Kagiso Rabada (who removed Dhruv Jurel for 7) put RR on the back foot at 9/2.
However, Sooryavanshi found support from Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed unbeaten on 45 off 35 balls. Donovan Ferreira provided a late fireworks show with 38 off just 11 deliveries (four sixes). Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder picked up two crucial wickets each for GT. Rashid Khan went wicketless but bowled economically in patches, restricting RR to 214/6 in 20 overs. The total looked competitive on a good batting track, but GT's chase proved otherwise.
Gujarat Titans' response was remarkable from ball one. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a massive 167-run stand for the first wicket. Sudharsan scored a fiery 58 off 32 balls before getting hit-wicket. Gill, the GT skipper, then took charge with a sensational unbeaten-looking knock of 104 off 53 balls (15 fours, 3 sixes), earning him the Player of the Match award.
He mixed elegant drives with powerful pulls, making the chase look effortless. Jos Buttler (9*) and Rahul Tewatia (17*) provided solid finishing touches as GT romped home comfortably. Jofra Archer took 1/45 for RR, but their bowlers struggled to contain the GT batters on a flat pitch.
This win marks a huge achievement for the Gujarat Titans, who stormed into the final. Rajasthan Royals, despite a strong comeback from the Eliminator, exit the tournament with their heads high. The final on May 31 promises to be a thrilling contest against RCB, who await after winning Qualifier 1 comfortably.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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