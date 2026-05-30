Yesterday GT vs RR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2?

In a high-voltage IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a clinical performance to defeat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. Chasing 215, GT cruised to 219/3 in just 18.4 overs, booking their ticket to the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first under lights. Their innings started shakily but exploded thanks to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old prodigy smashed 96 off just 47 balls, including eight boundaries and seven sixes, entertaining fans with fearless power-hitting. Early blows from Mohammed Siraj (who dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 1) and Kagiso Rabada (who removed Dhruv Jurel for 7) put RR on the back foot at 9/2.
However, Sooryavanshi found support from Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed unbeaten on 45 off 35 balls. Donovan Ferreira provided a late fireworks show with 38 off just 11 deliveries (four sixes). Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder picked up two crucial wickets each for GT. Rashid Khan went wicketless but bowled economically in patches, restricting RR to 214/6 in 20 overs. The total looked competitive on a good batting track, but GT's chase proved otherwise.
Gujarat Titans' response was remarkable from ball one. Openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a massive 167-run stand for the first wicket. Sudharsan scored a fiery 58 off 32 balls before getting hit-wicket. Gill, the GT skipper, then took charge with a sensational unbeaten-looking knock of 104 off 53 balls (15 fours, 3 sixes), earning him the Player of the Match award.
He mixed elegant drives with powerful pulls, making the chase look effortless. Jos Buttler (9*) and Rahul Tewatia (17*) provided solid finishing touches as GT romped home comfortably. Jofra Archer took 1/45 for RR, but their bowlers struggled to contain the GT batters on a flat pitch.
This win marks a huge achievement for the Gujarat Titans, who stormed into the final. Rajasthan Royals, despite a strong comeback from the Eliminator, exit the tournament with their heads high. The final on May 31 promises to be a thrilling contest against RCB, who await after winning Qualifier 1 comfortably.