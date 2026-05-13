Yesterday GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Titans outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs to take the top position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with a compelling all-round show on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this win, Gujarat Titans dethroned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad remained at third.

After half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan (61) and Washington Sundar (50) took the Gujarat Titans to 168/5 in a scratchy outing with the bat. Chasing 169, SRH collapsed to 60/7 courtesy Kagiso Rabada's exploits with the new ball and Jason Holder's inroads post the powerplay, eventually rolling over for 86 in 14.5 overs to lose heavily.

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While Rabada (3/28) ran through Sunrisers Hyderabad's top-order and Holder (3/20) followed up with an incisive spell to script a fifth consecutive victory for the IPL 2022 winners. If a two-paced wicket had made run-scoring difficult at the start of the contest, it was Rabada's class all over the belligerent SRH batters in the second innings, with the South African pacer snaring three wickets in his four overs - all bowled upfront.

Mohd Siraj, Kagiso Rabada break SRH's backbon

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the result of the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs. This victory propelled Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. 2 Who were the key performers for Gujarat Titans in their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad? ⌵ Sai Sudharsan scored 61 runs and Washington Sundar contributed 50 runs, leading Gujarat Titans' batting. Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets for 28 runs and Jason Holder took 3 wickets for 20 runs, dismantling Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase. 3 How did Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj impact the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup? ⌵ Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, including early breakthroughs, while Mohammed Siraj also claimed a wicket. Their combined efforts significantly weakened Sunrisers Hyderabad's top order, contributing to their collapse. 4 What is the current IPL 2026 points table standing after the GT vs SRH match? ⌵ Gujarat Titans have moved to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain in third place with 14 points. 5 Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after the GT vs SRH game? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen is leading the Orange Cap race with 505 runs. Kagiso Rabada has moved to the second spot in the Purple Cap standings with 21 wickets.

It all began with Mohammed Siraj (3-1-11-1) starting with a wicket-maiden, first cutting the impact sub Travis Head into half with a jaffa and then inducing a leading edge which flew all the way down to deep backward point. Head fetched the ball bowled on line down the leg and went hard at it. The ball ballooned to the third man where Nishant Sindhu took an easy grab.

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Abhishek Sharma (6) lofted Rabada over the infield for a six down the pitch, but the bowler followed the left-hander when he tried to make room. Abhishek fell meekly as the ball crashed into his wickets after hitting the bat. Rabada was all over the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters and none of them had answers to his probing classical line and lengths.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB

In the fourth over, Ishan Kishan (11) could not prevent edging one behind when the ball nipped away from him, leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad reeling at 23/3. While there wasn't any fourth wicket for Rabada, he snared his third in the final over of the powerplay, getting R Smaran to hit one straight to Shubman Gill at mid-on, with Sunrisers Hyderabad crawling to 32/4.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's slide continued even as Rabada was bowled out and Siraj taken off the attack. Having batted patiently, Heinrich Klaasen (14) looked to go after one from Holder but the ball not only stuck onto the surface a little but also bounced higher than anticipated, taking a leading edge which was collected by Jos Buttler behind the wickets.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad's hopes for taking it deep suffered another massive blow when Holder had Nitish Kumar Reddy (2) playing one which too bounced extra and went straight to Washington Sundar at point, which left the visitors at 60/7.

Amid all this, Prasidh Krishna also was among the wickets, taking 2/23 in his three overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins' 19 was the highest individual contribution in their innings.

Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar lift Titans Earlier, Sudharsan struck a dogged half-century, while Washington Sundar chipped in with a fluent fifty to power Gujarat Titans' innings. Sudharsan cracked five fours and two sixes on way to a vital 61 off 44 balls to hold the Gujarat Titans together, whereas Washington's 33-ball 50 with seven fours and a six was instrumental in adding crucial late runs on a surface which demanded application from the batters.

Gujarat Titans' pacer Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking one of his wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026.

While Praful Hinge (3-0-17-2) was the pick among the bowlers for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins returned a measly 4-0-20-1. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacers kept a tight leash on the home team batters who struggled to get going on the two-paced surface where they had been bowled out for 100 by Mumbai Indians.

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Sai Sudharsan reaped the rewards for his patience, capitalising on scoring opportunities while stitching together useful partnerships, including a crucial 60-run fourth-wicket stand with Washington Sundar.

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans dethrone RCB

It was Hinge who reaped full benefits of a tidy start with the ball for the Sunrisers with two wickets in the powerplay, as the Titans recorded their lowest score of the season reaching 34/2 after six overs.

Gill (5) was lucky when Reddy could not hold on to a return catch on his follow through in the second over. But in the next, Gill flicked one off his pads towards mid-on where Heinrich Klaasen took a fine low catch in the third over. Hinge and SRH did not have to wait for a second breakthrough when Jos Buttler (7), looking to scoop the ball after moving across the wickets, got a thick edge which was comfortably collected by Ishan Kishan.

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