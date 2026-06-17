Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in England Women vs Ireland Women clash?

England Women secured their second win of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Ireland at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday.
Put in to bat after a delayed toss, Ireland posted 118/9. A late cameo from Louise Little gave them something to defend, but England’s bowlers, led by Sophie Ecclestone’s 3/22, kept the total in check. Chasing 119, England looked in control for most of the innings before a few late wobbles. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 48 and a composed finish from the lower order saw them home in 17.3 overs.
Ireland started steadily but lost regular wickets in the middle overs. Sophie Ecclestone’s variations and control proved difficult to handle on a pitch offering some bounce. The Irish batters struggled to accelerate until the final two overs.
Louise Little provided the late fireworks, smashing 26 off just 15 balls with four boundaries. Her aggressive strokeplay helped Ireland add 17 runs in the final over alone. Earlier, Orla Prendergast added 26 off 18, but the total looked below par against a strong England batting line-up.
England’s chase began confidently. Openers Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge got the innings moving quickly. The required rate never became a major concern until Nat Sciver-Brunt suddenly retired out on 48 after hitting a four.
The dismissal brought some tension. Freya Kemp was run out shortly after for 2, and England needed a few calm heads in the closing stages. Charlie Dean and Danielle Gibson kept their composure. A wide from Alice Tector in the 18th over eased the pressure, and England crossed the line with 2.3 overs to spare.
England showed they can win even when not at their absolute best with the bat. The win keeps their campaign on track after an opening victory over Sri Lanka. Ireland showed fight, especially with the ball in the powerplay and Little’s late hitting, but will need bigger contributions from their top order in upcoming games.
Sophie Ecclestone once again proved why she is one of the best spinners in the women’s game. Her three wickets broke Ireland’s momentum at crucial stages.
England will now look to build momentum in their next fixture, while Ireland must regroup quickly in a tough group.