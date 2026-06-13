Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in England Women vs Sri Lanka Women clash?

England Women made a dominant start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 with a comprehensive 87-run victory over Sri Lanka Women in the opening match at Edgbaston on June 12. Batting first after losing the toss, the hosts posted a massive 219/1 before their bowlers dismantled the Sri Lankan chase.

England post record total England Women raced to their highest total in a Women's T20 World Cup match. Openers Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones added 135 runs for the first wicket. Jones made 53 off 38 balls before falling in the 14th over. Wyatt-Hodge continued in full flow and reached her century off 62 balls with 13 fours and one six.

Nat Sciver-Brunt then joined the party with an unbeaten 46 off just 22 balls that included powerful hitting in the death overs. Sri Lanka's bowlers struggled for control, with Malki Madara leaking 51 runs in her four overs.

Sri Lanka struggle in the chase Chasing 220, Sri Lanka lost early momentum. Freya Kemp produced a career-best spell of 4/22 to rip through the middle order. Nilakshika Silva top-scored with 39, but the rest of the batting lineup could not build partnerships.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 132 in 20 overs. Sophie Ecclestone claimed two wickets, including the final one of Malki Madara via a successful DRS review for caught behind. A 39-run ninth-wicket stand between Nilakshika Silva and Malki Madara proved to be Sri Lanka's highest in this fixture but was never going to be enough.

Standout performances and key moments Wyatt-Hodge's century and Kemp's four-wicket haul stood out as the defining contributions. England’s fielding remained sharp while Sri Lanka dropped catches and looked under pressure from the start of the chase.

The match also produced the highest aggregate (351 runs) between these two sides in Women's T20Is.

Nat-Sciver Brunt, England captain on the team's strong start with the bat “What a way to start off the first innings, especially. Danny and Amy looked so composed in what they were doing, and obviously built a huge platform for us to explode there at the end.”

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka captain on the team's performance in the opening match “Actually, we are not playing our best cricket today and all three departments, we are not doing our best, so that’s why we lost today’s game.”