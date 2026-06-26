Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India Women vs Bangladesh Women clash?

India Women secured a comfortable five-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the 23rd match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 25). Chasing 137, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side reached the target in 16.5 overs with 19 balls to spare, keeping their semi-final hopes alive in Group A.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but could only manage 136/8. India’s bowlers, led by Radha Yadav’s three-wicket haul, restricted the opposition after a few useful partnerships.

Bangladesh struggle to build momentum Bangladesh started steadily but lost Dilara Akter early for 4. Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary then added 51 runs for the second wicket. Ferdous top-scored with 33 off 31 balls before falling to Nandni Sharma.

Nigar Sultana played a steady knock of 32 off 27 balls, but Radha Yadav struck crucial blows in the middle overs. She removed Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana, and Ritu Moni to finish with figures of 3/28. Sharmin Akhter was retired out for 10 as Bangladesh reached 136/8. Shree Charani claimed two late wickets.

India complete the chase with ease India lost Smriti Mandhana for 8 in the third over but responded strongly in the powerplay, scoring 63 runs. Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia added a crucial 45-run stand. Verma played the starring role, smashing 53 off just 34 balls with aggressive strokeplay.

After Verma was stumped for 53 and Yastika fell for 23, Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a quick 26 off 15. Richa Ghosh departed cheaply, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma guided the side home without further damage. India finished at 139/5.

Shafali Verma named Player of the Match Shafali Verma was adjudged Player of the Match for her match-defining innings. "Very happy the way I batted today. But if I will be not out, that will be so happier for me. But yeah, good confidence today and so happy I can grab some runs."

"On chasing 136 and the plan during the powerplay, she expressed, "Just backing our batting. Just whatever loose ball will come, we’ll just go for the four or maybe six, or otherwise we’ll go for one run. So it’s just a normal talk, not a different thing."