Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India Women vs Bangladesh Women clash?

India Women secured a comfortable five-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the 23rd match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (June 25). Chasing 137, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side reached the target in 16.5 overs with 19 balls to spare, keeping their semi-final hopes alive in Group A.

Advertisement

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, but could only manage 136/8. India’s bowlers, led by Radha Yadav’s three-wicket haul, restricted the opposition after a few useful partnerships.

Bangladesh struggle to build momentum Bangladesh started steadily but lost Dilara Akter early for 4. Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary then added 51 runs for the second wicket. Ferdous top-scored with 33 off 31 balls before falling to Nandni Sharma.

Nigar Sultana played a steady knock of 32 off 27 balls, but Radha Yadav struck crucial blows in the middle overs. She removed Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana, and Ritu Moni to finish with figures of 3/28. Sharmin Akhter was retired out for 10 as Bangladesh reached 136/8. Shree Charani claimed two late wickets.

Advertisement

India complete the chase with ease India lost Smriti Mandhana for 8 in the third over but responded strongly in the powerplay, scoring 63 runs. Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia added a crucial 45-run stand. Verma played the starring role, smashing 53 off just 34 balls with aggressive strokeplay.

After Verma was stumped for 53 and Yastika fell for 23, Jemimah Rodrigues contributed a quick 26 off 15. Richa Ghosh departed cheaply, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma guided the side home without further damage. India finished at 139/5.

Advertisement

Shafali Verma named Player of the Match Shafali Verma was adjudged Player of the Match for her match-defining innings. "Very happy the way I batted today. But if I will be not out, that will be so happier for me. But yeah, good confidence today and so happy I can grab some runs."

"On chasing 136 and the plan during the powerplay, she expressed, "Just backing our batting. Just whatever loose ball will come, we’ll just go for the four or maybe six, or otherwise we’ll go for one run. So it’s just a normal talk, not a different thing."

India keep semi-final hopes alive This win gives India momentum heading into their remaining group matches. With Shafali Verma in form and the bowling attack showing variety, the team looks well-placed to challenge for a semi-final spot. Bangladesh, despite showing fight with the bat, will need to improve their catching and bowling execution in the middle overs.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.