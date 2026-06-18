Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India Women vs Netherlands Women clash?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India made it two wins in as many matches in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup after they thumped Netherlands by 95 runs in Leeds on Wednesday.

It was a clinical all-round effort from the Women in Blue, who had beaten arch-rivals Pakistan by 64 runs in their first match on Sunday.

The win meant that India now have four points from two matches, and are on top of the Group A standings, with Australia, also on four points from two matches, in second place.

Only the Net Run Rate (NRR) separates India and Australia. Netherlands, on the other hand, are in fourth place with no points after two matches.

Dominant start from India Netherlands won the toss and opted to field. However, they suffered a massive setback for their decision to do so, as openers Smriti Mandhana (74) and Shafali Verma (55) were at their aggressive best, with the duo forging a 115-run stand from just 70 deliveries.

The duo took India past the 50-run mark in the first ball of the fifth over, and by the end of the powerplay, India were 59/0. Both the batters took a similar amount of deliveries to get to their respective half-centuries.

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While Shafali Verma got to the milestone in 34 deliveries, Mandhana did so in 36 deliveries.

The Dutch outfit finally got a breakthrough in the 12th over when Heather Siegers got rid of Shafali Verma. Shafali was looking to slam it down the ground, but ended up finding Iris Zwilling at long-on.

Crucial cameos take India to 209/5 No.3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues scored 19 runs off 13 balls, and was involved in a 47-run stand with Mandhana, who was adjudged the Player of the Match. Rodrigues, who is also usually known for her aggressive approach, only managed to hit a couple of boundaries before being dismissed in the 17th over.

India were 162/3 at that time, but in the end, a few cameos were what mattered the most for India. Richa Ghosh was unbeaten on 20 from eight balls, whereas Deepti Sharma slammed an unbeaten 10 runs from two balls.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hit a couple of boundaries, scoring 12 runs from nine balls. India eventually finished with a total of 209/5.

Netherlands' collapse Netherlands began the chase on a cautious note, but they never were really in the run chase. Heather Siegers and Phebe Molkenboer forged a 34-run stand for the first wicket, but the Dutch needed a much more formidable partnership.

However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and from 50/2, they were down to 98/5 in the 15th over. Spinners Shree Charai (4/19) and Shafali Verma (3/20) were the main orchestrators with the ball for India, with supporting roles from Nandni Sharma (2/22) and Deepti Sharma (1/26).

However, not all was well for India. Shreyanka Patil was introduced into the attack in the sixth over of Netherlands' chase. She fell onto the ground awkwardly after just bowling one ball.

She had seemingly twisted her ankle, and after a check by the physios, she was stretchered off the field. Apart from Shreyanka's injury, it was almost a near-perfect performance from India, who have tougher challenges awaiting.