Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in India Women vs Pakistan Women clash?

India Women began their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in style, beating Pakistan Women by 64 runs in a one-sided Group A match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday (June 14).
Smriti Mandhana’s classy 68 and Deepti Sharma’s career-best 5/10 powered India to a comfortable victory. Pakistan never looked like chasing down the target of 171 after losing early wickets and collapsing to 106 all out in 17 overs.
India won the toss and chose to bat. The innings got off to a shaky start as Shafali Verma fell for 6 in the first over. Jemimah Rodrigues also departed cheaply for 1.
Smriti Mandhana then took charge. The left-hander played fluent shots and reached her half-century off just 34 balls. She smashed 9 fours and 2 sixes before falling for 68 in the 14th over. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur provided steady support with 36 off 35 balls, helping India recover from 18/2.
Richa Ghosh then exploded in the death overs. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 34 off just 17 balls, including 5 fours and a six, to push India to a competitive 170 for 6 in 20 overs.
Chasing 171, Pakistan started positively but lost momentum quickly. Deepti Sharma was the star with the ball. She took 5 wickets for just 10 runs in her 4 overs, including the key scalp of Muneeba Ali.
Muneeba offered the only real resistance with 41 off 35 balls, but once she was run out by a direct hit from Deepti, Pakistan’s innings fell apart. Shree Charani supported well with 3 for 21, while Shafali Verma picked up 1 wicket.
Pakistan lost their last 6 wickets for just 31 runs and were all out for 106 in the 17th over. Aliya Riaz was the next best scorer with 18.
This was a complete performance from India Women. Their batting showed depth, the bowling was clinical, and the fielding was sharp. Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul earned her the Player of the Match award and took her past 350 international wickets.
For Pakistan, the batting failed to fire after Muneeba’s dismissal. They will need to regroup quickly for their next game. India Women now sit comfortably at the top of Group A after this strong opening win in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.