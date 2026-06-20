Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in New Zealand Women vs Ireland Women clash?

In a tense, last-over finish at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, defending champions New Zealand Women finally registered their first win of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. They edged Ireland Women by 4 runs in a match that showcased resilience, big partnerships, and clutch performances from both sides.
Ireland won the toss and chose to field, and their bowlers struck early. New Zealand slumped to 10 for 3 inside the first four overs as Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze, and Maddy Green fell cheaply. Captain Amelia Kerr then steadied the innings with a composed 30 off 24 balls.
Brooke Halliday (34 off 37) and Izzy Sharp (36 off 28) added crucial momentum through the middle overs, sharing a vital stand that lifted New Zealand to 140/6. Suzie Bates provided late fireworks with 19 off 12, including a six, helping set a competitive target of 141.
Ireland started their chase confidently despite losing Amy Hunter early. Captain Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast then constructed a superb 110-run second-wicket partnership that put Ireland firmly in control. Lewis scored a steady 58 off 53 balls, while Prendergast played with aggression, making 59 off 53 deliveries with five fours and a six.
The game turned dramatically in the death overs. Amelia Kerr struck twice in quick succession, removing Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell. Lewis fell soon after, and despite late contributions from Louise Little and Leah Paul, Ireland finished on 136/4, four runs short of the target.
Amelia Kerr was the standout performer. She contributed 30 with the bat and claimed 2/23 with the ball, including the crucial breakthroughs in the 18th over that swung momentum back to New Zealand. The all-rounder also reached the milestone of 2,000 T20I runs during the match. Her composure under pressure proved decisive in what was a must-win game for both teams.
This narrow victory gives New Zealand their first points in the tournament and keeps their semi-final hopes alive. For Ireland, it was another heartbreaking near-miss after showing plenty of fight with the bat. The result highlights how fine margins define T20 cricket at this level.
New Zealand will take confidence from their fightback, while Ireland can hold their heads high for pushing the defending champions so close. Both teams showed why this Women's T20 World Cup is delivering exciting, competitive cricket.