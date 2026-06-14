Yesterday ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match result: What happened in West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women clash?

West Indies Women made a strong start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling seven-wicket victory over defending champions New Zealand Women at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 13.
Chasing 163, West Indies reached the target with one ball to spare, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 90 from wicketkeeper-batter Shemaine Campbelle. The win gives the Caribbean side two points in Group B and marks a confident response after their 2024 semi-final loss to the same opponent.
New Zealand posted 162/6 after West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to field. Aaliyah Alleyne produced a career-best spell of 4/27 to trigger a middle-order collapse.
Isabella Gaze made a bright 39 off 29 balls, but Alleyne removed Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, and Gaze in quick succession. Brooke Halliday fought back with 40 off 32, while Maddy Green remained unbeaten on 35 off 22 to push New Zealand past 160. Hayley Matthews picked up the wicket of Sophie Devine.
West Indies lost Qiana Joseph for just 2, run out in the second over. Hayley Matthews and Campbelle then steadied the innings with a 74-run second-wicket stand. Matthews played fluently for 48 off 37 balls before holing out to Maddy Green off Jess Kerr in the 12th over.
Deandra Dottin fell for 6 in the 16th over, also caught by Green off Jess Kerr, leaving West Indies at 126/3. The required rate climbed above nine, but Campbelle remained calm.
Shemaine Campbelle brought up her fifty off 39 balls and accelerated in the death overs, finishing with 90 not out from 62 deliveries that included seven fours and three sixes. Jahzara Claxton stayed with her in the closing stages, helping the side cross the line with seven wickets in hand.
Jess Kerr was New Zealand’s best bowler with 2/17, but her late strikes proved insufficient against Campbelle’s aggressive strokeplay. West Indies reached 163/3 in 19.5 overs.
Shemaine Campbelle was named Player of the Match for her composed and match-winning knock that guided West Indies to a morale-boosting victory.
The result puts West Indies in a strong position in Group B. New Zealand will need to regroup quickly ahead of their next fixture. Shemaine Campbelle’s innings showed the depth and fighting spirit in the West Indies camp as they look to make a deep run in the tournament.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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