Yesterday IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match result: What happened in India vs Ireland clash?

Ireland pulled off another stunning upset on Sunday (June 28), beating India by just one run in the second T20I at Belfast to complete a remarkable 2-0 series victory. Chasing 155, India fell short at 153/9 in a tense finish that will be remembered for a long time in Irish cricket history.

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This result follows Ireland’s 34-run win in the opening match and marks their first-ever bilateral T20I series triumph against India.

Ireland set a challenging target Batting first after losing the toss, Ireland reached 154/8 in 20 overs. Harry Tector anchored the innings with a steady 53 off 47 balls, while Ben Calitz injected momentum with a brisk 37 off just 23 deliveries. The hosts lost wickets regularly but kept the required rate in check. Ireland managed to post a total that always looked above par on a tricky surface.

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Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard later proved decisive with the ball, but Ireland's batting effort laid the foundation for the historic win.

India’s top order collapses early India’s chase began in chaos. Jai Moondra struck twice in the first over, removing Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for ducks. Shreyas Iyer fell lbw soon after, and Ishan Kishan was run out as the visitors slipped to 35/4 inside the powerplay.

Rain halted proceedings at 54 for 4, but the break offered little relief. Tilak Varma fought hard with a fighting 55 off 46 balls, trying to steady the ship. Shivam Dube offered some resistance with 20, and Harshit Rana smashed a quick 21 off 10 balls in the death overs. However, Ireland’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

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Nail-biting finish seals the deal Despite the late resistance, India kept losing wickets. Jai Moondra finished with 3/32, while Matt Hollard claimed 3/26. Prince Yadav, the Indian all-rounder, took 3/22, but it was not enough to defend the target.

In the end, India needed more than what was possible. They finished one run short, handing Ireland a famous one-run victory and a clean sweep of the series.

Lorcan Tucker on the win Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker could barely contain his joy. “ I can’t quite believe it, but absolutely incredible. I think I challenged the lads the other day to show the world that that wasn’t a one-off, that we could do it again, and we were able to do it today. I think we were obviously on a massive high the other night, but I think I challenged the lads to try and, you know, fall down from those clouds, get back to the real world, and put in a performance, do their recovery yesterday. I think we rocked up with that same intent. I felt like we were professional, we were diligent in the work we did, and we showed that again today.”

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Shreyas Iyer after the loss India captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on the loss. "It’s still definitely not a great series, honestly speaking, but kudos to them for the way they played. I think the Ireland team showed professionalism and definitely had a tremendous idea about how the wicket was going to play, and the field work there was phenomenal. So a comprehensive win to them and congratulations.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.