Yesterday India vs England match result: What happened during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cardiff?

England produced a composed chase to defeat India by four wickets in the second ODI of the India tour of England 2026 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Chasing a target of 234, the hosts finished on 235/6 in 44.1 overs. Joe Root's masterful unbeaten 99 guided the side home, with Gus Atkinson sealing the win with a boundary. The result levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

India struggle after promising start England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first under clear skies. India started steadily with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gill struck six boundaries in a quick 31 off 30 balls before falling to Gus Atkinson. Rohit looked scratchy for his 26 before Will Jacks dismissed him.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt the innings with a solid 67-run stand. Kohli scored a fluent 65 off 66 balls with eight fours, while Iyer made a valuable 66 off 71 balls that included five fours and two sixes. Their partnership took India past 170. However, the middle order collapsed dramatically after Kohli's dismissal to Jofra Archer.

India lost four wickets for just 15 runs in a short span. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube fell cheaply. Iyer held one end but was eventually caught behind off Atkinson for 66. Jasprit Bumrah hit a late 20 not out, but India were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs.

England pace attack shines Jofra Archer led the bowling with excellent figures of 3 for 47 from his 10 overs. Gus Atkinson matched him with 3 for 50, while Saqib Mahmood took 2 for 52. Sam Curran and Will Jacks claimed one wicket each. The English pacers used the conditions well and never allowed India to accelerate freely after the powerplay.

Joe Root anchors successful chase England's chase began poorly. Ben Duckett fell for a golden duck to Bumrah on the first ball. Jacob Bethell soon followed for 4. Harry Brook made a brisk 16 before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him. At 53/3, England needed a steady hand.

Joe Root stepped up with classic composure. He built partnerships carefully, first with Sam Curran who scored a useful 26. Later Will Jacks contributed 30. Root remained rock solid, reaching the nineties as the required rate stayed under control.

Jos Buttler provided late fireworks with a quick 17. When the equation came down to single digits, Gus Atkinson joined Root and smashed the winning four off Prasidh Krishna. Root finished unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls with five fours, falling agonisingly short of a century but ensuring victory in 44.1 overs.