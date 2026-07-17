Yesterday India vs England match result: What happened during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in Cardiff?

England produced a composed chase to defeat India by four wickets in the second ODI of the India tour of England 2026 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Chasing a target of 234, the hosts finished on 235/6 in 44.1 overs. Joe Root's masterful unbeaten 99 guided the side home, with Gus Atkinson sealing the win with a boundary. The result levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

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India struggle after promising start England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first under clear skies. India started steadily with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gill struck six boundaries in a quick 31 off 30 balls before falling to Gus Atkinson. Rohit looked scratchy for his 26 before Will Jacks dismissed him.

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Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt the innings with a solid 67-run stand. Kohli scored a fluent 65 off 66 balls with eight fours, while Iyer made a valuable 66 off 71 balls that included five fours and two sixes. Their partnership took India past 170. However, the middle order collapsed dramatically after Kohli's dismissal to Jofra Archer.

India lost four wickets for just 15 runs in a short span. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube fell cheaply. Iyer held one end but was eventually caught behind off Atkinson for 66. Jasprit Bumrah hit a late 20 not out, but India were bowled out for 233 in 44 overs.

England pace attack shines Jofra Archer led the bowling with excellent figures of 3 for 47 from his 10 overs. Gus Atkinson matched him with 3 for 50, while Saqib Mahmood took 2 for 52. Sam Curran and Will Jacks claimed one wicket each. The English pacers used the conditions well and never allowed India to accelerate freely after the powerplay.

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Joe Root anchors successful chase England's chase began poorly. Ben Duckett fell for a golden duck to Bumrah on the first ball. Jacob Bethell soon followed for 4. Harry Brook made a brisk 16 before Gurnoor Brar dismissed him. At 53/3, England needed a steady hand.

Joe Root stepped up with classic composure. He built partnerships carefully, first with Sam Curran who scored a useful 26. Later Will Jacks contributed 30. Root remained rock solid, reaching the nineties as the required rate stayed under control.

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Jos Buttler provided late fireworks with a quick 17. When the equation came down to single digits, Gus Atkinson joined Root and smashed the winning four off Prasidh Krishna. Root finished unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls with five fours, falling agonisingly short of a century but ensuring victory in 44.1 overs.

Series finale awaits at Lord's The win gives England strong momentum heading into the series decider at Lord's on July 19. Jow Root's innings was the highlight of a professional performance after India's middle-order meltdown. For India, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer showed fight, but the batting collapse and failure to defend a modest total will hurt. Both teams now prepare for the final ODI that will decide the series winner. Fans can look forward to another high-stakes contest in London.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.