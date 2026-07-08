Yesterday India vs England match result: What happened during IND vs ENG 3rd T20I in Nottingham?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got a taste of the fact that international cricket isn't always child's play as England pacers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue were fast and furious in clinically decimating India by a record 125 runs in the third T20I in Nottingham on Tuesday. This was India's worst T20I defeat in terms of margin of runs as only four batters got into double digits.

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England took 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The first match was abandoned. Tearaway quicks Archer (3/29) and Tongue (4/28) bowled with a lot of fire and hostility inside the Powerplay as India surrendered meekly getting shot out for 76 runs in 11.4 overs in pursuit of 202.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Highlights: India all out for 76 in chase of 202

Shreyas Iyer's winless streak has now extended to five games and this Indian team under Gautam Gambhir's stewardship looks a disjointed unit. It wasn't a pretty sight as birthday boy Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched his favourite team get dismantled one over at a time.

England's 201/7 was largely based on opener Phil Salt's 70 and Sam Curran's unbeaten 41 in a late assault. The match as a contest was over once India were reduced to 52/5 in five overs. The worst part was that this was one of India's worst batting performances in recent times, marked by poor shot selection and no stomach for a fight.

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The remaining time was a mere formality, and sending a hit-and-miss slogger like Harshit Rana at No. 7 inside the Powerplay ahead of Shivam Dube raised too many eyebrows. Sooryavanshi once again hit a couple of sixes -- one each off Archer and Tongue -- but his 13-run knock ended in just five deliveries.

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A sharp bouncer directed on his right shoulder saw the teenager go for a hook but it ended in Jos Buttler's gloves. Even before his dismissal, Abhishek Sharma was holed out at the deep extra cover, an area where he has been dismissed a few times.

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Ishan Kishan hooked one for a six but was out in no time. Shreyas Iyer tried to flick Archer and picked the only fielder behind square. Axar Patel expected short ball and got a fuller length to edge one behind stumps.

Phil Salt's 70 powers England past 200 Earlier, Salt overcame initial jitters to smash his way to a 44-ball-70 as England posted a competitive 201/7 which proved to be enough in the end. The Indian pace unit put up an impressive show with Delhi duo of Rana (2/40) and Prince Yadav (2/30) but same can't be said about veteran spinners Axar Patel (1/49) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/35).

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All-rounder Curran (41 no off 24 balls) used the long handle to good effect to take England past the 200-run mark. England would be happy with the total considering they were 111/4 after 12 overs. The last 8 overs yielded 89 runs.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an impressive maiden over to Salt first up but India also lost a DRS review. While Salt looked scratchy, Jos Buttler (36 off 21 balls) was quick to get off the blocks as he got a flurry of boundaries and sixes off Rana and Axar before Prince bowled a perfect yorker first up to castle the veteran.

Harry Brook (16) hit a lofted punch over covers off Prince but the bowler had the last laugh when he mistimed a pull-shot and Abhishek Sharma took a well judged catch at deep mid-wicket boundary. Once Brook was out, Salt finally picked up the momentum, getting a six off Chakravarthy.

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Salt also took Axar to the cleaners as the stand with Jacob Bethell (13) got them 40 runs in just 3.3 overs before Harshit removed the latter and Tom Banton off successive balls. Having struggled in the Powerplay, Salt started getting his share of boundaries as he reached 50 off 36 balls -- certainly slow by his high standards.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest T20I debutant in Indian cricket history

Once he reached his half-century, Salt played a pick up pull to dispatch Arshdeep over deep square leg fence and then flicked him for good measure to get a boundary. In all, he hit seven fours and three sixes and Axar removed him just when he was lining up for a final flourish. But Curran smashed Harshit and Axar to get England to a respectable score.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in