Yesterday India vs England match result: What happened during IND vs ENG 4th T20I in Bristol?

England delivered a remarkable performance to thrash India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I of the India tour of England 2026 at the County Ground, Bristol. The hosts chased down a modest target of 159 in just 13.5 overs, sealing the five-match series with one game still left.

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India, led by captain Shreyas Iyer, won the toss and chose to bat first. What followed was a story of one man’s fight and a collective collapse that left England’s batters with a simple task.

Shreyas Iyer fights alone as India struggle to 158/7 India’s innings never found real rhythm. The openers fell cheaply. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed 15 before Jofra Archer had him caught, and Ishan Kishan lasted just six balls for 4. Abhishek Sharma made 16 before becoming Adil Rashid’s victim.

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At 48/3 in the seventh over, the visitors needed someone to take charge. Shreyas Iyer answered. The India captain produced a captain’s knock of 80 not out off 49 balls, laced with four fours and five sixes.

Shivam Dube chipped in with 22, and Tilak Varma added a quick 11, but the rest of the middle order failed to build partnerships. England’s bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Archer finished with excellent figures of 2 for 20 from his four overs. Josh Tongue also claimed two wickets for 36, while Will Jacks and Rashid picked up one each. Axar Patel was run out off the final ball as India closed on 158/7.

It was a below-par total on a good batting surface. England’s powerplay had already shown what was possible.

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Phil Salt and Harry Brook destroy India in the chase England’s chase began with a small hiccup. Jos Buttler was caught behind off Arshdeep Singh for 8 in the third over. That was the only success India enjoyed.

Phil Salt and Harry Brook then produced a breathtaking unbroken stand. Salt played the anchor role with a controlled 59 not out off 42 balls that included nine boundaries. Brook was pure destruction. The England captain smashed 79 not out off only 35 deliveries.

The pair raced past the target with 6.1 overs remaining. England finished on 159/1 at a run rate of nearly 11.5. India’s bowlers had no answers. Arshdeep Singh was the only wicket-taker, finishing with 1 for 41 in 3.5 overs. The rest leaked runs freely as the home crowd enjoyed a perfect summer evening.

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Series sealed by England This result takes England to an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series after they had already won the second and third games. India’s form has dipped sharply after a competitive start to the tour. Shreyas Iyer’s personal brilliance could not hide the team’s batting fragility once again.

For England, the combination of sharp bowling and fearless batting continues to work perfectly under Harry Brook’s leadership. Archer’s control with the new ball and Brook’s explosive finishing have become the story of the series so far.

The fifth and final T20I will be played on July 11. India will look for pride and a consolation win, while England will aim to complete a clean sweep.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.