Yesterday India vs West Indies match result: What happened during IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati?

West Indies posted the highest total in their ODI history at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 30). India still hunted it down with eight wickets in hand. The visitors made 405 for 7. India replied with 406 for 2 in 43.3 overs, winning with 39 balls to spare and taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Captain Shubman Gill was player of the match for an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls.

West Indies make 405 powered by three centuries India won the toss and opted to bowl. John Campbell reached his hundred off 65 balls and was out for 101 off 68, caught by Naman Dhir off Gurnoor Brar, with nine fours and five sixes. Shai Hope made 104 off 94, his 20th ODI hundred. Amir Jangoo made 114 off 77, with 13 fours and three sixes.

That total beat West Indies’ previous best of 389 against England in 2019. Sherfane Rutherford was out for a duck. Roston Chase finished 29 not out and Shamar Joseph 14 not out.

Kuldeep Yadav, with 2 for 65, was India’s best bowler. His second wicket, Keemo Paul caught by Virat Kohli, was his 200th in ODIs, taken in his 123rd match, the fastest by an Indian spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill add 255 in the chase The chase belonged to the openers. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 255 before Rohit was lbw to Jayden Seales for 101 off 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes. A review did not save him.

“I’ll keep that celebration for myself. Some things are just meant to be with you, and It’s not to be shared. So that was for me,” Rohit said. “The wicket was good; we just wanted to continue batting. We were not thinking about the scoreboard. We were trying to play the merit of the ball. We were trying to stitch a partnership. Gill was fantastic on the other end.”

Kohli made 29 off 19 and was caught by Rutherford off Joseph. Ruturaj Gaikwad made an unbeaten 31 and kept turning the strike.

Shubman Gill’s fastest ODI 200 finishes the job Shubman Gill reached his hundred off 62 balls and his double hundred off 117, the fastest in ODIs. He is only the second player, after Rohit, with more than one ODI double hundred, and only the second, after Glenn Maxwell, to make one in a chase.

He finished 223 not out off 133 balls, with 26 fours and eight sixes. That innings is the highest individual score in an ODI chase, the highest by an ODI captain, and the third-highest ODI score of all, behind Rohit’s 264 and Martin Guptill’s 237 not out.

India got home when Gaikwad nudged Chase to mid-on. India’s 406 for 2 is their highest successful ODI chase and the second-highest in the men’s game, behind South Africa’s 438 for 9 in Johannesburg in 2006.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill smash centuries as India chase 406 runs

Shubman Gill, who cramped in the heat, said: “I think every part of my body is cramping right now. It was very hot in the afternoon. When it was 13 overs, it felt like we had fielded for 25 overs, the way they were batting. Great game. At half-time, 400 on the board, there was a bit of pressure. No matter the pitch or ground, chasing 400 is not easy. Very proud of that performance and happy to stay unbeaten till the end. I break the game into small parts.”