Yesterday India vs West Indies match result: What happened during IND vs WI 3rd ODI in New Chandigarh?

West Indies produced their highest successful ODI chase on Saturday, reaching 352 to beat India by five wickets with 10 balls left in the third match at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. India still won the series 2-1. The night belonged to Shai Hope, who remained unbeaten for 50 overs and scored 162. He was named Player of the Match.

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What happened in the first innings? India chose to bat and slipped to 4/2 after 2.4 overs. Jayden Seales had Shubman Gill caught by Shai Hope for 1, then bowled Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad rebuilt the innings. Rohit made 92 off 85 before Keemo Paul had him caught by Jewel Andrew. Ruturaj Gaikwad made 57 and became Jayden Seales’s third wicket, caught by John Campbell. Seales finished with 3 for 62.

KL Rahul gave India their total. He remained 129 not out off 87, with 10 fours and six sixes. Naman Dhir made 30 off 21, Nitish Kumar Reddy 9, and Anshul Kamboj 17 before he was run out. Gurnoor Brar was 8 not out. India finished at 351/7. Jewel Andrew did not bat, so West Indies chased a batter short.

How West Indies built the chase Mohammed Siraj bowled John Campbell for 10 at 41/1. Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo then added 109. Amir Jangoo made 67 off 56 before a mix-up at 20.4 overs. Virat Kohli’s throw and Naman Dhir’s collection ran him out. Sherfane Rutherford made 24 and was caught by KL Rahul off Naman Dhir.

Keemo Paul scored 44 off 35 and added 65 with Shai Hope before Gurnoor Brar had him caught by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Matthew Forde made 7 and was caught by Naman Dhir off Kuldeep Yadav. West Indies were 290 for 5, with 56 needed off the last five overs.

Keemo Paul later explained the plan. “When I was in the middle with Shai, the plan was just to keep the required rate under 8 an over. Shai was struggling a bit, so I knew I had to take some chances. The coach spoke about breaking the game down in phases. We saw how India batted, and It's easier chasing in these conditions. So we were always confident. Hope is a modern day legend. The way he batted in this series is incredible. I just want to keep performing. I am happy and just do my best as always. In the past few games, we had our plans. We were trying to hit our lengths.”

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Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie finish it Shai Hope and Gudakesh Motie added 62 off 29. Gudakesh Motie made 19 not out off 14. Anshul Kamboj’s ninth over cost 22, a no-ball taking Shai Hope to 150, and he ended with 0 for 82. Both sixes, Gudakesh Motie’s and the one that levelled the scores, cleared deep backward square leg. Shai Hope slog-swept Naman Dhir for six to level the scores, then took the winning single to long-off. West Indies closed on 352 for 5 in 48.2 overs.

Shai Hope’s 162 not out off 143, with 17 fours and three sixes, equalled the highest individual score in a West Indies ODI chase. It was also the visitors’ first ODI win against India since 2023, even if the series stayed with the hosts.

India win the series 2-1