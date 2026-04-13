Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in LSG vs GT, MI vs RCB clashes?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed another action-packed day on Sunday (April 12) as two high-stakes clashes kept fans entertained. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosted Gujarat Titans (GT) in the afternoon, while Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) under the lights at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Both matches showcased impressive T20 cricket, disciplined bowling in one and explosive batting in the other.
In a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. LSG posted a target of 164/8 in 20 overs, and GT chased it down without much trouble, finishing at 165/3 in just 18.4 overs.
The star of the match was GT pacer Prasidh Krishna, who picked up four wickets for just 28 runs and earned the Player of the Match award. His fiery spell broke LSG's batting rhythm early, restricting the home side despite a decent middle-order effort. GT's bowling attack, well-supported by the rest of the unit, kept things tight and prevented any big partnerships.
When it was GT's turn to bat, they cruised through the chase. Key contributions from skipper Shubman Gill 56 (40) and Jos Buttler 60
(37) ensured they never fell behind the required run rate. The win not only boosted GT's confidence but also highlighted their strong bowling depth this season.
Later in the evening at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a high-voltage batting display to defeat the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs. RCB smashed 240/4 in their 20 overs, setting a daunting total. MI fought back with a spirited chase but could only manage 222/5, falling short despite some big hits.
Phil Salt 78 (36) was named Player of the Match for his explosive contribution. He along with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar set the tone for RCB's innings. The Bengaluru side's batting firepower, led by aggressive stroke-play, left MI's bowlers struggling. Even though MI's lower order showed fight, the target proved just out of reach in a thrilling contest full of sixes and boundaries.
RCB's all-round performance highlighted their growing momentum in IPL 2026, while MI will need to regroup quickly after another defeat.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the third position with six points from four matches (three wins, one loss) and a healthy net run rate of +1.148. Gujarat Titans earned four points from four games (two wins, two losses) and are placed in the fifth spot with an NRR of -0.029.
Lucknow Super Giants slipped to four points from four matches (two wins, two losses) and are at the sixth position with an NRR of -0.427 following their loss. Mumbai Indians are at the eighth position with just two points from four games (one win, three losses) and an NRR of -0.772.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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