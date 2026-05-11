Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in CSK vs LSG and RCB vs MI clashes?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their playoff hopes alive with convincing wins on a high-scoring Sunday in IPL 2026. While CSK chased down a massive target with ease at home, RCB pulled off a dramatic last-ball victory on the road.
Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and asked Lucknow Super Giants to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Chepauk. LSG exploded early but couldn’t hold their momentum.
LSG raced to 91/1 in six overs, led by Josh Inglis’s blistering 85 off just 33 balls (10 fours, 6 sixes). The Australian opener smashed boundaries at will and looked set for a strong total. Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant tried to keep the tempo high, but the middle order stuttered.
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a two-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their respective IPL 2026 matches.
Jamie Overton took three crucial wickets for 36 runs, including the dismissals of Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant, playing a key role in restricting LSG's total.
Urvil Patel was the star for CSK, scoring a rapid 65 off just 23 balls, including a fifty in 13 balls, to guide his team to victory.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets for 23 runs, dismantling MI's top order and later picking up a crucial wicket, which helped RCB restrict MI's score.
RCB won by two wickets on the last ball, with Krunal Pandya scoring 73 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar hitting the winning runs after a tense chase.
English all-rounder Jamie Overton turned the match with a brilliant 3/36. He removed the dangerous Inglis, then castled Pant and Akshat Raghuwanshi, triggering a collapse to 147/6 in 14.2 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed fought back with an unbeaten 43 off 25, helping LSG post a competitive 203/8. Overton later earned the Player of the Match award.
CSK’s chase was pure entertainment. Opener Sanju Samson smashed 28 off 14, but it was Urvil Patel who stole the show with a jaw-dropping 65 off 23 balls (2 fours, 8 sixes). He smashed fifty off just 13 balls. Patel even pulled out a note from his pocket during celebrations that read, “This is for you, Papa.” Ruturaj Gaikwad added a steady 42 off 28 as CSK reached 208/5 in 19.2 overs, winning by five wickets.
In the evening clash at Raipur, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl. Mumbai Indians managed only 166/7, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through MI’s top order with 4/23 in four overs. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in the power play, then cleaned up Tilak Varma late. Tilak’s gritty 57 off 42 and Naman Dhir’s 47 off 32 were the only bright spots for MI.
RCB lost early wickets, but Krunal Pandya steadied the ship with a mature 73 off 46 balls. The chase went down to the wire, with RCB needing 9 off the last 3 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had earlier starred with the ball, stepped up and smashed a six, taking the equation to 3 needed of two balls. Bhuvneshwar then managed a single, leaving Rasikh Salam Dar needing two off the final delivery. Rasikh drilled the ball back past the bowler and sprinted back for the second run with a desperate dive at the striker’s end.
Ryan Rickelton broke the stumps, but Rasikh had made his ground just in time as RCB sealed a thrilling victory in Raipur. The result knocked MI and LSG out of playoff contention and sent RCB to the top of the points table.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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