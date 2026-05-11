Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in CSK vs LSG and RCB vs MI clashes?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their playoff hopes alive with convincing wins on a high-scoring Sunday in IPL 2026. While CSK chased down a massive target with ease at home, RCB pulled off a dramatic last-ball victory on the road.

CSK vs LSG: High-octane chase lights up Chepauk Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and asked Lucknow Super Giants to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Chepauk. LSG exploded early but couldn’t hold their momentum.

LSG raced to 91/1 in six overs, led by Josh Inglis’s blistering 85 off just 33 balls (10 fours, 6 sixes). The Australian opener smashed boundaries at will and looked set for a strong total. Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant tried to keep the tempo high, but the middle order stuttered.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the results of the IPL 2026 matches between CSK vs LSG and RCB vs MI? ⌵ Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a two-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their respective IPL 2026 matches. 2 How did Jamie Overton perform in the CSK vs LSG match? ⌵ Jamie Overton took three crucial wickets for 36 runs, including the dismissals of Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant, playing a key role in restricting LSG's total. 3 Who was the standout performer for CSK in their chase against LSG? ⌵ Urvil Patel was the star for CSK, scoring a rapid 65 off just 23 balls, including a fifty in 13 balls, to guide his team to victory. 4 What was the impact of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the RCB vs MI match? ⌵ Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets for 23 runs, dismantling MI's top order and later picking up a crucial wicket, which helped RCB restrict MI's score. 5 How did RCB secure a win against MI in their IPL 2026 clash? ⌵ RCB won by two wickets on the last ball, with Krunal Pandya scoring 73 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar hitting the winning runs after a tense chase.

Jamie Overton’s game-changing spell English all-rounder Jamie Overton turned the match with a brilliant 3/36. He removed the dangerous Inglis, then castled Pant and Akshat Raghuwanshi, triggering a collapse to 147/6 in 14.2 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed fought back with an unbeaten 43 off 25, helping LSG post a competitive 203/8. Overton later earned the Player of the Match award.

Urvil Patel’s record fifty seals the deal CSK’s chase was pure entertainment. Opener Sanju Samson smashed 28 off 14, but it was Urvil Patel who stole the show with a jaw-dropping 65 off 23 balls (2 fours, 8 sixes). He smashed fifty off just 13 balls. Patel even pulled out a note from his pocket during celebrations that read, “This is for you, Papa.” Ruturaj Gaikwad added a steady 42 off 28 as CSK reached 208/5 in 19.2 overs, winning by five wickets.

RCB vs MI: Heart-stopping finish in Raipur In the evening clash at Raipur, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl. Mumbai Indians managed only 166/7, thanks to a disciplined bowling effort.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s swing magic Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through MI’s top order with 4/23 in four overs. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav in the power play, then cleaned up Tilak Varma late. Tilak’s gritty 57 off 42 and Naman Dhir’s 47 off 32 were the only bright spots for MI.

Krunal Pandya’s heroic knock and Bhuvi’s winning six RCB lost early wickets, but Krunal Pandya steadied the ship with a mature 73 off 46 balls. The chase went down to the wire, with RCB needing 9 off the last 3 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had earlier starred with the ball, stepped up and smashed a six, taking the equation to 3 needed of two balls. Bhuvneshwar then managed a single, leaving Rasikh Salam Dar needing two off the final delivery. Rasikh drilled the ball back past the bowler and sprinted back for the second run with a desperate dive at the striker’s end.

Ryan Rickelton broke the stumps, but Rasikh had made his ground just in time as RCB sealed a thrilling victory in Raipur. The result knocked MI and LSG out of playoff contention and sent RCB to the top of the points table.

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