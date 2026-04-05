Yesterday, IPL 2026 match results: What happened in DC vs MI and GT vs RR clashes?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continued to captivate cricket enthusiasts with yet another action-packed Saturday double-header on Saturday (April 4). In a day filled with strategic brilliance, explosive batting, and clutch performances, Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a commanding victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the afternoon encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) held their nerve in a high-voltage evening clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Delhi Capitals dominate Mumbai Indians with a 6-wicket win in Arun Jaitley Stadium clash Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the eighth match of IPL 2026. Electing to field first after winning the toss, DC restricted MI to 162/6 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians started cautiously but lost early momentum with wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma falling cheaply at 18/2 inside three overs. Rohit Sharma contributed 35 off 26 balls before departing at 71/3 in the 10th over. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for MI with a fluent 51 off 36 deliveries, including several trademark wristy shots. Late cameos from Naman Dhir (28 off 21) and Mitchell Santner (18 off 13) helped MI reach a respectable but below-par total on a good batting track. DC’s bowling was disciplined, with Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel picking crucial wickets to prevent any big acceleration.

In the chase of 163, the Delhi Capitals lost KL Rahul (1) and Nitish Rana (0) early but recovered strongly. Sameer Rizvi (Player of the Match) produced a match-winning knock of 90 off just 51 balls, laced with 7 fours and 7 sixes, combining elegant drives with powerful pulls. Pathum Nissanka added stability with 44 off 30 before David Miller provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 21 off 18 balls. DC reached 164/4 in 18.1 overs, sealing the win with 11 balls to spare and earning two more points.

Rajasthan Royals hold nerve in thrilling 6-run victory over Gujarat Titans The evening clash at Narendra Modi Stadium produced a classic high-scoring thriller. Rajasthan Royals, after winning the toss and batting first, posted a commanding 210/6 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (31 off 18) provided a fiery start. Moreover, Dhruv Jurel ( 75 off 42) accelerated in the middle phase with aggressive strokeplay. The innings featured multiple big overs, setting a daunting target.

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Gujarat Titans responded positively in their chase of 211, finishing at 204/8. Sai Sudharsan played an anchor role with 73 off 44 balls, striking cleanly through the off-side. Kagiso Rabada chipped in with a quick 23 off 16, and Rashid Khan added 24 off 16 deliveries in the lower order, but GT could not quite find the finishing momentum. Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers maintained control in the death overs, with Ravi Bishnoi (41/4) delivering a game-changing spell that broke key partnerships and restricted boundaries at crucial junctures. Tushar Deshpande held his nerve in the final over to seal the narrow victory when just 11 were needed in 6 balls.