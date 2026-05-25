Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in MI vs RR and KKR vs DC clashes?

Mumbai and Kolkata hosted two high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clashes on Sunday (May 24). While Rajasthan Royals (RR) grabbed the final playoff spot with a commanding performance at Wankhede, Delhi Capitals (DC) signed off their campaign on a winning note against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Fans witnessed explosive batting, sharp bowling, and plenty of drama in these dead-rubber yet thrilling encounters.

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Rajasthan Royals dominate Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium Rajasthan Royals posted a formidable 205/8 after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision backfired as RR’s top order set a strong platform before the middle order accelerated. Jofra Archer starred with the bat, smashing a quickfire 32 off just 15 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with an unbeaten 19. Nandre Burger added 10 not out in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians' chase never gained momentum. Archer turned the game with the ball too, picking up 3 wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, including a four-ball duck for Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav fought hard with 60 off 42 balls, but the home side could only manage 175/9 in 20 overs. RR cruised to a 30-run victory and confirmed their playoff spot with 16 points, pipping Punjab Kings, who were on 15 points. Playoffs now line up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and RR taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

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Jofra Archer earned Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. The win not only boosted RR’s confidence heading into the knockouts but also highlighted their balanced squad. Mumbai Indians, already out of contention, ended the season on a disappointing note despite flashes of individual brilliance.

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Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs RR: Rajasthan Royals enter playoffs

Delhi Capitals end season strongly against Kolkata Knight Riders In the night match at Eden Gardens, Delhi Capitals posted 203/5 after KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane opted to field first. KL Rahul led the charge with a blistering 60 off 30 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes), supported by Axar Patel’s 39 and handy contributions from David Miller (28) and Sahil Parakh (24). The innings featured clean striking and smart rotation, reaching the 200-mark comfortably.

KKR’s reply started promisingly but crumbled under pressure. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with a gritty 63 off 39 balls, and Rovman Powell added 29, yet the middle order collapsed. Kuldeep Yadav spun a web with 3/29 in four overs, while Lungi Ngidi and Mitchell Starc shared five wickets between them. KKR were bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs, handing DC a comfortable 40-run win.

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Kuldeep Yadav was named Player of the Match. DC finished sixth on the table with seven wins. KKR, who fought hard in the second half of the league, also bowed out without a playoff ticket.

Also Read | IPL 2026 playoffs schedule: Rajasthan Royals qualify in top 4

Looking ahead Rajasthan Royals head into the playoffs with momentum, while Delhi Capitals can hold their heads high after a gritty season. Mumbai and Kolkata fans will look back at moments of brilliance but ultimately rue inconsistent performances. The stage is now set for the much-awaited playoffs.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.