Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in PBKS vs RCB and DC vs RR clashes?

In a pivotal double-header on Sunday (May 17) that intensified the IPL 2026 playoff race, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs, dismantling Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 23 runs in Dharamsala. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) kept their qualification hopes firmly alive with a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first under skipper Shreyas Iyer. But RCB’s batting lineup exploded, posting a commanding 222/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 58 off 37 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 45 off 25, while Venkatesh Iyer stole the show with an unbeaten 73 off just 40 deliveries (8 fours, 4 sixes). Tim David added a quick 28 off 12 at the death.
PBKS never recovered in the chase of 223. They slumped to 19/3 inside four overs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice early. Cooper Connolly (37), Suryansh Shedge (35), Marcus Stoinis (37), and Shashank Singh (56 off 27) fought hard, but Rasikh Salam’s fiery 3/36 and disciplined death bowling sealed the deal. PBKS finished at 199/8, falling 23 runs short. Venkatesh Iyer was named the Player of the Match.
Later that evening at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to field. Rajasthan Royals posted 193/8 in 20 overs. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the innings with 46 off 21 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes). Riyan Parag (51 off 26) and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 40) kept the scoreboard ticking, but a dramatic collapse followed. Mitchell Starc’s spell of 4/40 triggered the slide from 161/3 to 191/8 in the last six overs.
DC chased the target of 194 with ease, finishing at 197/5 in 19.2 overs to win by five wickets with four balls to spare. Openers Abishek Porel (51 off 31) and KL Rahul (56 off 42) gave a flying start, putting on 105 for the first wicket. Axar Patel (34*) and lower-order stability guided them home despite late pressure from Jofra Archer (2/35). The victory boosted DC’s playoff chances and lifted spirits after recent losses. Mitchell Starc was named the POTM.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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