Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in PBKS vs RCB and DC vs RR clashes?

In a pivotal double-header on Sunday (May 17) that intensified the IPL 2026 playoff race, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs, dismantling Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 23 runs in Dharamsala. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) kept their qualification hopes firmly alive with a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring thriller at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
At the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first under skipper Shreyas Iyer. But RCB’s batting lineup exploded, posting a commanding 222/4 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a fluent 58 off 37 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with 45 off 25, while Venkatesh Iyer stole the show with an unbeaten 73 off just 40 deliveries (8 fours, 4 sixes). Tim David added a quick 28 off 12 at the death.
PBKS never recovered in the chase of 223. They slumped to 19/3 inside four overs after Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice early. Cooper Connolly (37), Suryansh Shedge (35), Marcus Stoinis (37), and Shashank Singh (56 off 27) fought hard, but Rasikh Salam’s fiery 3/36 and disciplined death bowling sealed the deal. PBKS finished at 199/8, falling 23 runs short. Venkatesh Iyer was named the Player of the Match.
Later that evening at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and chose to field. Rajasthan Royals posted 193/8 in 20 overs. Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the innings with 46 off 21 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes). Riyan Parag (51 off 26) and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 40) kept the scoreboard ticking, but a dramatic collapse followed. Mitchell Starc’s spell of 4/40 triggered the slide from 161/3 to 191/8 in the last six overs.
DC chased the target of 194 with ease, finishing at 197/5 in 19.2 overs to win by five wickets with four balls to spare. Openers Abishek Porel (51 off 31) and KL Rahul (56 off 42) gave a flying start, putting on 105 for the first wicket. Axar Patel (34*) and lower-order stability guided them home despite late pressure from Jofra Archer (2/35). The victory boosted DC’s playoff chances and lifted spirits after recent losses. Mitchell Starc was named the POTM.