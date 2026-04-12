Yesterday IPL 2026 match results: What happened in PBKS vs SRH, CSK vs DC clashes?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 delivered two exciting clashes on April 11, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down a massive total against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally opened their account with a comfortable victory over Delhi Capitals (DC). Fans witnessed big hits, crucial partnerships, and disciplined bowling in these double-headers.

PBKS vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer's masterclass powers Punjab Kings to six-wicket win In Match 17 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets with seven balls to spare. SRH posted a formidable 219/6 in 20 overs, but PBKS chased the target comfortably, finishing at 223/4 in 18.5 overs.

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Abhishek Sharma starred for SRH with a blistering 74 off just 28 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. Travis Head added 38 (23), but Punjab's bowling attack, led by Shashank Singh, who clinched 2 key wickets, restricted the damage in the death overs. Xavier Bartlett bowled a tight final over to cap SRH at 219.

PBKS openers Priyansh Arya 57 (20) and Prabhsimran Singh 51 (25) provided a strong start with half-centuries each. However, it was captain Shreyas Iyer who took control, smashing an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls to anchor the chase. Shashank Singh remained not out on 16 and fittingly hit the winning four. Player of the Match Shreyas Iyer said after the game, “The pitch was good for batting, and we backed ourselves to chase anything. The openers set it up nicely.”

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Impact on the IPL 2026 points table This victory boosted PBKS to the 2nd position in the points table with 7 points and an NRR of +0.720. On the other hand, SRH are 6th in the standings with one win and three losses and an NRR of -0.024.

CSK vs DC: Sanju Samson's century guides Chennai Super Kings to 23-run win In the evening clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (Match 18), Chennai Super Kings registered their first win of the season, beating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. CSK posted 212/2 in 20 overs, while DC managed 189 all out in the final over.

Sanju Samson was the hero for CSK, scoring a magnificent unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, laced with 15 fours and four sixes at a strike rate over 205.36. Ayush Mhatre supported with 59 (36) before retiring out, and Shivam Dube added a quick 20 off 10 balls.

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Delhi Capitals fought back with the bat, but regular wickets prevented them from building momentum. Tristan Stubbs top-scored with 60 (38), yet the target proved too steep against CSK's varied bowling attack. Lungi Ngidi and others picked crucial wickets as DC were bowled out for 189.

Samson, likely Player of the Match, reflected, “It feels great to contribute to the team's first win. The crowd at Chepauk was amazing, and we needed this momentum.”

Impact on the IPL 2026 points table This result ended CSK's three-match losing streak and lifted spirits in the yellow camp for the ongoing IPL 2026 season. They have jumped to 9th position with 2 points and an NRR of -1.532. On the other hand, DC are 4th in the standings with 4 points from 4 matches and an NRR of +0.322.

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