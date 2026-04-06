Yesterday, IPL 2026 match results: What happened in SRH vs LSG and RCB vs CSK clashes?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 delivered two high-voltage clashes on Sunday (April 5), blending explosive batting, brilliant bowling, and dramatic finishes. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a thrilling encounter at Hyderabad. On the other hand, Royal Challengers (RCB) Bengaluru faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both matches showcased entertainment, with big totals, comeback stories, and standout individual performances.

SRH vs LSG: Mohammed Shami shines as Pant’s heroics seal LSG’s first win Lucknow Super Giants registered their maiden win with a tense five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. His decision paid rich dividends early on.

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Mohammed Shami produced a sensational opening spell that left SRH reeling at 26/4. The SRH batters struggled against disciplined swing and seam movement. However, a fighting recovery followed as Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) stitched together a crucial partnership. Their aggressive strokeplay lifted SRH to a respectable 156/9 in 20 overs.

In the chase, LSG lost early wickets but stayed in the hunt. Aiden Markram (45 off 27 balls) contributed steadily before Rishabh Pant took charge. Pant remained unbeaten on 68 off 50 balls, mixing caution with calculated aggression. The game went down to the wire, with LSG needing 9 runs off the final over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Pant smashed three boundaries, including the winning four, to guide his team home with one ball to spare. LSG finished at 160/5 in 19.5 overs.

Player of the Match for SRH vs LSG clash Mohammed Shami earned Player of the Match for his match-defining spell that set the tone for LSG’s disciplined effort. This win gave LSG two crucial points and boosted their confidence after a slow start.

RCB vs CSK: Tim David’s power-hitting powers RCB to dominant 43-run victory Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a batting masterclass to post a mammoth 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and invited RCB to bat, hoping to exploit any early moisture. The move backfired spectacularly.

Virat Kohli fell for 28 off 18, but Phil Salt (46 off 30) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 29) kept the scoreboard ticking. Rajat Patidar then unleashed a whirlwind 48 not out off just 19 balls, hammering six sixes. The real fireworks came from Tim David, who smashed an unbeaten 70 off 25 deliveries. His blistering strokeplay, filled with 8 sixes and 3 fours, helped RCB race to 250/3, the highest total of the 2026 season so far.

Chasing 251, CSK got off to a disastrous start. Early wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad 7 (3) and Sanju Samson 9 (5) triggered a collapse. Sarfaraz Khan top-scored with a gritty 50, while Prashant Veer added 43, but the required rate kept climbing. RCB’s bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41), maintained tight lines and picked regular wickets. CSK were eventually bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs.

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Player of the Match for RCB vs CSK clash Tim David received Player of the Match for his explosive knock that turned the game into a one-sided affair. The defeat marked CSK’s third consecutive loss, raising early questions about their batting depth and middle-order stability. RCB, on the other hand, jumped to the first position on the points table, with a second impressive win.