Yesterday KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Luck Super Giants clash?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a dramatic three-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 15th match of (Indian Premier League) IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday (April 9). Chasing 182, LSG reached the target in exactly 20 overs, winning with three wickets in hand and zero balls remaining. Mukul Choudhary starred with an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls, including seven sixes and two fours, earning him the Player of the Match award for his match-winning heroics under pressure.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first on a batting-friendly pitch. KKR posted a competitive 181/4 in 20 overs. The home side struggled to accelerate consistently after a promising start, finishing with a total that proved just short.

KKR innings: Steady start followed by late acceleration Kolkata Knight Riders openers Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane gave the innings a brisk beginning. Allen 9 (8) was given out as LSG's Digvesh Rathi took a controversial catch near the boundary line. However, Rahane stabilized the innings before departing for 41 off 24 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the middle phase with a solid 45 off 33 deliveries. The middle order faced some pressure as LSG bowlers kept things tight, but Rovman Powell provided the much-needed firepower with an aggressive 39 off 24 balls, and Cameron Green added 32 (24) towards the death, helping KKR reach 181/4.

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The innings featured sensible strike rotation mixed with occasional big hits, yet the home team fell short of the 190-plus total many expected on this flat Eden Gardens surface.

LSG innings: Early wobbles before heroic finish The LSG chase started shakily as KKR pacers struck early blows. Mitchell Marsh 15 (11) and Aiden Markram 22 (15) fell cheaply, followed by skipper Rishabh Pant 10 (9), leaving the visitors reeling at the halfway mark. At one stage, LSG needed nearly 10 runs per over with wickets tumbling.

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Nicholas Pooran 13 (15) and Ayush Badoni 54 (34) steadied the ship temporarily, but it was Mukul Choudhary who turned the contest on its head.

Mukul Choudhary's heroics Entering the 19th over with LSG needing 30 runs off 12 balls, Cameron Green was given the ball. The over turned out to be a game-changer. Green started with a slower short ball that Mukul Choudhary pulled for a six over deep mid-wicket. He followed it with a top-edged four over short third man. After two dots, Choudhary smashed two more sixes, one flat over deep backward square-leg and another mauled over deep mid-wicket. The over yielded 16 runs, reducing the equation dramatically and injecting massive belief into the LSG camp. At the end of the 19th over, LSG needed just 14 runs off the final six deliveries.

Vaibhav Arora bowled the final 6 deliveries. The over began with Avesh Khan taking a single off the first ball to give strike to Choudhary. On the second delivery, Arora bowled a short ball that Choudhary pulled powerfully for a six over deep backward square-leg, making it 13 needed off five balls. Arora responded brilliantly with two consecutive yorkers outside off that Choudhary missed, shifting the pressure back momentarily with seven needed off two.

The momentum swung again on the fifth ball when Arora delivered a full and wide delivery. Choudhary shuffled across and lofted it with tremendous power over sweeper cover for a sensational six, bringing the scores level and completing his maiden IPL fifty.

With one run needed off the final ball, Arora attempted a slower bouncer. Choudhary swung hard but missed, yet the batters scampered through for a leg-bye as the ball evaded the wicket-keeper. LSG completed the heist in absolute chaos,