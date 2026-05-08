Yesterday LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) snapped a six-match losing streak with a nail-biting 9-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) via the DLS method, in a rain-affected encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Mitchell Marsh stole the show with a sensational 111 off 56 balls, helping LSG post a formidable 209/3 in 19 overs. RCB fought hard but fell short at 203/6.

Mitchell Marsh's explosive knock sets a massive target RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rain interruptions reduced the game to 19 overs per side, but that didn't stop Mitchell Marsh from launching a spectacular assault. The Australian all-rounder smashed nine fours and nine sixes, reaching his fifty in just 20 balls and his century off 49 deliveries.

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Arshin Kulkarni provided a steady start with 17, while Nicholas Pooran (38) and skipper Rishabh Pant (32* off 10) added crucial late fireworks. Pant's explosive finish, including powerful boundaries, pushed LSG past 200. RCB's bowlers struggled on a batting-friendly pitch, with Josh Hazlewood claiming 1/49 and Krunal Pandya 1/31 being the most economical.

RCB's valiant chase falls short

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the result of the IPL 2026 match between LSG and RCB? ⌵ The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 9 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected match. LSG scored 209/3 in 19 overs, and RCB managed 203/6 in their chase. 2 Who was the standout performer in the LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Mitchell Marsh was the standout performer, scoring a sensational 111 off 56 balls for LSG. For RCB, Rajat Patidar scored 61 and Tim David added 40, while Prince Yadav took three wickets. 3 How did the LSG vs RCB match impact the IPL 2026 standings? ⌵ The win kept LSG's playoff qualification dreams alive, though they remain at the bottom of the table. RCB stayed in the top four, occupying the third spot, but this was their first chase defeat in five attempts. 4 Why was the LSG vs RCB match reduced to 19 overs per side? ⌵ The match was reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain interruptions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 5 What was the DLS target for RCB in their chase against LSG? ⌵ Following the rain interruptions, RCB was given a revised DLS target of 213 runs to chase in their 19 overs against LSG.

Chasing a revised DLS target of 213, RCB got off to a disastrous start. Mohammed Shami dismissed Jacob Bethell early, and young pacer Prince Yadav produced a beauty to clean-bowl Virat Kohli for a duck. Devdutt Padikkal (34) and captain Rajat Patidar (61 off 31, with six sixes) rebuilt with a 95-run stand, keeping RCB in the hunt.

Prince Yadav struck again by dismissing Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma and ending his spell with a three-wicket haul (3/33). Tim David (40 off 17) and lower-order resistance from Krunal Pandya (28*) and Romario Shepherd (23*) brought the equation down to 20 off the final over. However, Digvesh Rathi held his nerve, conceding just 10 runs in the last over as RCB finished 9 runs short.

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IPL 2026 implications The win ends LSG's eight-match losing streak at home and keeps their faint playoff hopes alive, though they still remain at the bottom. RCB, despite the loss, stay competitive in the top four but suffered their first chase defeat in five attempts this season.

Impact on the IPL 2026 points table Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently occupy the third spot on the IPL 2026 points table after 10 matches. With 6 wins and 4 losses, they have accumulated 12 points and boast an impressive net run rate of +1.234, which is the highest among all teams. RCB's superior run rate difference positions them favourably for playoff qualification as they look to maintain their momentum in the remaining league stage games.

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Also Read | LSG vs RCB Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants win by nine wickets at home

Lucknow Super Giants find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table in 10th position after 10 matches. They have managed only 3 wins against 7 losses, resulting in 6 points and a negative net run rate of -0.934. This poor showing has left them struggling at the lower end of the standings, with a difficult path ahead to climb back into contention for the playoffs.