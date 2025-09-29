Suryakumar Yadav donates Asia Cup 2025 match fees to Indian Army, Pahalgam victims: How much is it?

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav donated all his individual match fees from the tournament to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

“I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind,” Surya wrote on Twitter (now X).

During the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav, however, said it was dedicated to the Indian Army

India’s T20 players earn ₹4 lakh per match. With seven matches in the Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav will donate ₹28 lakh to the armed forces and the Pahalgam victims.

Surya’s sentiment for Pahalgam victims and Indian soldiers is nothing new.

India chose not to shake hands with Pakistan after their first Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14, breaking the usual custom. Captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces and the families of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Yadav said Team India wanted to show solidarity and honour the bravery of soldiers.

“Hope they continue to inspire us all, we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Surya said.

At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar explained that the decision had been taken in alignment with the Indian government and the BCCI. A journalist from Gulf Today questioned his sportsmanship. SKY replied that some things in life stood above sporting spirit.

Even after the Asia Cup 2025 final, Surya was accused of mixing politics with cricket. During the post-match press conference, a Pakistani journalist alleged that Surya was “the first captain to mix politics with cricket”.

"You are getting angry, right?" Surya quipped and refused to give a reply.

Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee for his “Pahalgam tribute” comments, according to PTI. Pakistan filed a formal complaint against the Indian captain. The penalty was decided after a hearing led by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. The BCCI has appealed the verdict.

Suryakumar Yadav pleaded not guilty. However, he was reportedly warned against using any statements during the tournament that might be seen as political.

ICC insiders told NDTV that a formal press release would detail the exact punishment. It is likely to be issued after the Asia Cup 2025 final.