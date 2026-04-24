Yesterday MI vs CSK, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scripted a clinical 103-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 contest to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The win took Chennai Super Kings fifth place with six points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians, however, are languishing in eighth place with just four points from seven matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan set the platform Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts got rid of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) and Sarfaraz Khan in the powerplay, and despite this mini-setback, the Yellow Brigade still managed to post 72/2 in the powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was off to a brisk start as he hit Hardik Pandya for a couple of boundaries in the second over of the match. Gaikwad, however, was dismissed for 22 runs by Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar, and then came Safaraz Khan.

Also Read | How close is Dhoni from returning in IPL 2026? Hussey shares latest update

Sarfaraz Khan began his innings with a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah's ball, and went onto hit a couple of boundaries against Mitchell Santner too. However, Sarfaraz was eventually dismissed in the sixth over as he was cleaned up by Santner while attempting the sweep shot.

Despite the two wickets, CSK still managed to post a strong total in the powerplay.

Sanju Samson steals the show Sanju Samson was the proper aggressor for Chennai Super Kings in their innings. The opener continued losing his partners at regular intervals, including Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis, which left CSK at 122/4 in the 11th over.

However, Samson, who hit Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary with a cover drive, stood firm. He was brilliant with his strokeplay, timing it with perfection, and played sensibly as per the match requirements.

He got to his half-century off just 26 deliveries, and the Kerala batter took the responsibility of batting till the end even after Brevis' dismissal in the 11th over. Samson forged a 43-run stand with Kartik Sharma for the fifth wicket, and even though his next two partnerships were pretty small, Samson had the fire in him to take CSK to a strong total of 207/6 with an unbeaten 101 from 54 balls.

Clueless MI Mumbai Indians were totally clueless in their run chase against Chennai Super Kings. Danish Malewar was brought on as an impact player for Allah Ghazanfar, but the former was dismissed for a golden duck. The experienced Quinton de Kock scored just seven runs, whereas Naman Dhir also got out without scoring.

All of a sudden, Hardik Pandya's side found themselves in trouble at 11/3 in the third over. Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Tilak Varma (37) forged 73 runs for the fourth wicket, but once that partnership was broken, MI started collapsing like nine pins. From 84/4, MI were down to 87/7, with West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein (4/17) doing much of the damage.

Akeal Hosein was left out of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last week, but this time, he made the opportunity count. He even bowled a wicket maiden in the powerplay to put pressure on the MI batters.

After Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed in the 14th over, there was no way out of the misery for MI as they collapsed to a lowly total of 104 in just 19 overs.