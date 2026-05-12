Yesterday PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash in Dharamsala?

David Miller and captain Axar Patel engineered a record run chase for Delhi Capitals with their counter attacking knocks as the visitors upstaged Punjab Kings by three wickets to stay alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday in Dharamsala. With this win, Delhi Capitals kept their hops alive for playoffs. It was Punjab Kings' fourth loss on the trot.

Aggressive knocks from Miller (51 off 28) and skipper Axar (56 off 30) allowed Delhi Capitals to gun down 211 in 19 overs for the highest chase at the HPCA Stadium. Priyansh Arya hit half a dozen sixes in his whirlwind 33-ball 56 before Delhi Capitals pacers restricted Punjab Kings to 210/5.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals stay alive with win

Having remained unbeaten in the first half of the tournament, Punjab Kings have now lost four in a row and need at least two wins from their remaining three games to make the IPL 2026 playoffs. Barring Arshdeep Singh, the bowlers let the team down with their wayward display.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the result of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 match in Dharamsala? ⌵ Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets in their IPL 2026 match in Dharamsala. This win kept Delhi Capitals' playoff hopes alive. 2 How did Delhi Capitals achieve a record run chase against Punjab Kings? ⌵ David Miller and captain Axar Patel engineered a record run chase with counter-attacking knocks, gunning down 211 runs in 19 overs. This was the highest successful chase at the HPCA Stadium. 3 What were the key performances in the PBKS vs DC match? ⌵ For Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya scored 56 and Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 59. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel scored 56 and David Miller made 51, with Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari providing crucial cameos. 4 Why did Punjab Kings lose their match against Delhi Capitals? ⌵ Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer attributed the loss to fielding and bowling errors. Despite setting a target of 210, the team's bowlers struggled, and dropped catches also contributed to the defeat. 5 How does the PBKS vs DC result impact the IPL 2026 playoff race? ⌵ The win moved Delhi Capitals up to seventh place, keeping their playoff hopes mathematically alive. Punjab Kings remained fourth but face pressure to win their remaining games after their fourth consecutive loss.

However, the home team's bowlers did the job in the powerplay. Punjab Kings struck thrice for the first time in the powerplay, leaving Delhi Capitals reeling at 47/3 in the first six overs. Arshdeep, who has been rather expensive this season, returned impressive figures of 2/21 in four overs.

Yash Thakur draws first blood It was Yash Thakur who provided the first breakthrough by castling Abhishek Porel with a ball that seamed back in from length to knock out the middle stump. Rahul was caught at fine leg after mistiming a whip off Arshdeep.

The young Sahil Parakh played a few impressive strokes in his brief stay before being crammed up for space by Arshdeep to be caught at short third man. It became 74/4 with the run out of Tristan Stubbs extending the struggles of Delhi Capitals batters.

However, Miller and Axar brought life back into the game with their counterattacking 64-run stand off 34 balls. Eventually, Ashutosh Sharma (24) and Madav Tiwari (18) came up with timely cameos to keep Delhi Capitals' alive in the competition.

Delhi Capitals make five changes vs Punjab Kings Struggling to stay alive in the tournament, opted to field in the first game of the season at the scenic venue here after making five changes to their side.

The ball generally flies off the bat in the high altitude of Dharamsala and that was very much evident in the first over of the game from Mitchell Starc, who proved rather expensive on the night.

Priyansh took the veteran Australian pacer to the cleaners in the over that went for 22 runs. His onslaught included a six square of the wicket on either side. The southpaw not only dispatched Starc for a first ball six, he also meted out the same treatment to the wily Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar.

Starc understandably went full to search for the swing but Delhi Capitals pacers realised that bowling full was not the way go on this surface after conceding 51 runs from the first thee overs.

Aquib Nabi was the man behind Delhi Capitals' comeback as he got the ball to seam from length, particularly making life tough for Priyansh in the second half of the powerplay.

Priyansh Arya goes off to a flyer Priyansh's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh did not have much rhythm in his 15-ball 18 before getting caught at fine leg off Mukesh. Madhav Tiwari got his first wicket of the IPL by getting Priyansh caught at deep point in the ninth over. Punjab Kings were off to a flyer but by the halfway mark they could only reach 107/2 in 10 overs.

Captain Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) shared 83 off 52 balls for the third wicket but they were not able to change gears as swiftly as they would have liked.