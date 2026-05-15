Yesterday PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game?

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a dramatic chase to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at Dharamsala on Thursday (May 14). The 58th match saw PBKS post a competitive 200/8, but MI hunted down the target of 201 with one ball to spare, handing Punjab their fifth straight loss and denting their playoff hopes.

Toss and PBKS batting: Early fireworks give way to middle-order slip MI captain Jasprit Bumrah, leading the side for the first time in IPL, won the toss and elected to bowl under the lights at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Punjab Kings started strongly with Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (57 off 32) adding 50 runs inside the powerplay. Prabhsimran smashed six boundaries and four sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Advertisement

But MI's bowling fightback changed the script. Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets for 39 runs, including key scalps of Prabhsimran, Shreyas Iyer (4), Suryansh Shedge (8) and Marco Jansen (2). Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch chipped in with two wickets each. Azmatullah Omarzai (38 off 17) and lower-order cameos from Vishnu Vinod (15*) and Xavier Bartlett (18*) helped PBKS reach 200/8. It was a total that looked defendable on a good batting track, but the momentum had already shifted.

MI's chase: Ryan Rickelton sparks, Tilak Varma takes charge

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the result of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 14? ⌵ Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match on Thursday, May 14. MI successfully chased down PBKS's target of 201 in 19.5 overs. 2 Who were the standout performers in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 75 off 33 balls. For PBKS, Prabhsimran Singh scored 57 off 32 balls, and Shardul Thakur took four wickets for MI. 3 How did Tilak Varma's performance impact the PBKS vs MI game? ⌵ Tilak Varma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 off 33 balls, guiding Mumbai Indians to victory. He stated that his international experience has helped him improve his ability to finish games under pressure. 4 What was the significance of the PBKS vs MI match for the IPL 2026 playoff race? ⌵ The loss was Punjab Kings' fifth consecutive defeat, significantly denting their playoff hopes as they remain on 13 points. Mumbai Indians, already eliminated, secured a morale-boosting win. 5 How did the PBKS batting perform against MI in their IPL 2026 clash? ⌵ Punjab Kings posted a competitive 200/8, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring a quickfire 57 and lower-order contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai (38) and tailenders. However, Shardul Thakur's four wickets helped MI restrict them.

Mumbai Indians lost early momentum when Rohit Sharma fell for 25, but Ryan Rickelton (48 off 23) exploded with a quickfire start. The real hero emerged in Tilak Varma, who walked in at number five and played a match-winning knock of 75 not out off just 33 balls, laced with six fours and six sixes.

Advertisement

Tilak combined smartly with Sherfane Rutherford (20) for a 61-run stand before teaming up with Will Jacks (25* off 10) to finish the job. Needing 15 runs in the last over, Tilak smashed two sixes off Xavier Bartlett to seal victory in 19.5 overs. MI reached 205/4, winning comfortably despite the pressure.

Also Read | Updated list of Orange cap and purple cap in IPL 2026 after PBKS vs MI match

Player of the Match and standout performances Tilak Varma earned the Player of the Match award for his calm yet aggressive innings that turned the game in MI's favour. Shardul Thakur's four-wicket haul was the pick of the bowling efforts, while Prabhsimran Singh shone brightest for PBKS with his explosive fifty.

The high-scoring thriller at Dharamsala once again proved why IPL remains the most entertaining T20 league. Punjab Kings will need to regroup quickly, while Mumbai Indians showed they can still spring surprises.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.