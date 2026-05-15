Yesterday PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians game?

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off a dramatic chase to beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 clash at Dharamsala on Thursday (May 14). The 58th match saw PBKS post a competitive 200/8, but MI hunted down the target of 201 with one ball to spare, handing Punjab their fifth straight loss and denting their playoff hopes.
MI captain Jasprit Bumrah, leading the side for the first time in IPL, won the toss and elected to bowl under the lights at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Punjab Kings started strongly with Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (57 off 32) adding 50 runs inside the powerplay. Prabhsimran smashed six boundaries and four sixes to keep the scoreboard ticking.
But MI's bowling fightback changed the script. Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets for 39 runs, including key scalps of Prabhsimran, Shreyas Iyer (4), Suryansh Shedge (8) and Marco Jansen (2). Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch chipped in with two wickets each. Azmatullah Omarzai (38 off 17) and lower-order cameos from Vishnu Vinod (15*) and Xavier Bartlett (18*) helped PBKS reach 200/8. It was a total that looked defendable on a good batting track, but the momentum had already shifted.
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Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match on Thursday, May 14. MI successfully chased down PBKS's target of 201 in 19.5 overs.
Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 75 off 33 balls. For PBKS, Prabhsimran Singh scored 57 off 32 balls, and Shardul Thakur took four wickets for MI.
Tilak Varma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 75 off 33 balls, guiding Mumbai Indians to victory. He stated that his international experience has helped him improve his ability to finish games under pressure.
The loss was Punjab Kings' fifth consecutive defeat, significantly denting their playoff hopes as they remain on 13 points. Mumbai Indians, already eliminated, secured a morale-boosting win.
Punjab Kings posted a competitive 200/8, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring a quickfire 57 and lower-order contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai (38) and tailenders. However, Shardul Thakur's four wickets helped MI restrict them.
Mumbai Indians lost early momentum when Rohit Sharma fell for 25, but Ryan Rickelton (48 off 23) exploded with a quickfire start. The real hero emerged in Tilak Varma, who walked in at number five and played a match-winning knock of 75 not out off just 33 balls, laced with six fours and six sixes.
Tilak combined smartly with Sherfane Rutherford (20) for a 61-run stand before teaming up with Will Jacks (25* off 10) to finish the job. Needing 15 runs in the last over, Tilak smashed two sixes off Xavier Bartlett to seal victory in 19.5 overs. MI reached 205/4, winning comfortably despite the pressure.
Tilak Varma earned the Player of the Match award for his calm yet aggressive innings that turned the game in MI's favour. Shardul Thakur's four-wicket haul was the pick of the bowling efforts, while Prabhsimran Singh shone brightest for PBKS with his explosive fifty.
The high-scoring thriller at Dharamsala once again proved why IPL remains the most entertaining T20 league. Punjab Kings will need to regroup quickly, while Mumbai Indians showed they can still spring surprises.