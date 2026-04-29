Yesterday PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash?

The inevitable finally happened as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost their first match of the IPL 2026, as Rajasthan Royals (RR) got the better of them in Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings came into the match on a seven-match unbeaten run in the tournament—They won six matches, whereas one match, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain.

Despite the loss, Punjab Kings remain on top of the IPL 2026 standings with 13 points from eight matches, whereas Rajasthan Royals (RR) climbed to third place with 12 points from nine matches.

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Punjab Kings' confident start Rajasthan Royals won the toss in Mullanpur and decided to put Punjab Kings to bat first. Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya (29) and Prabhsimran Singh (59) got off to a quick start, with the two of them forging 37 runs from 14 balls for the first wicket.

Priyansh did majority of the run-scoring during his partnership with Prabhsimran, but the latter changed gears once Cooper Connolly walked out to bat at No.3.

Prabhsimran's partnership with Connolly was much more balanced, and the opener got to his half-century off 35 balls, hitting six fours and one six. This was Prabhsimran's fourth half-century in the tournament as he continued his impressive form in the tournament.

Marcus Stoinis' quick knock Skipper Shreyas Iyer, too, did his bit with a 27-ball 30, but he was unable to stay till the end as he was dismissed by Nandre Burger in the 18th over.

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By now, though, Marcus Stoinis started to get going and was unbeaten on 24 runs from 12 balls when Iyer was dismissed.

The Australian was aggressive with his approach, and raced to his fifty in just 20 balls, hitting two fours and six sixes.

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In the end, Stoinis remained unbeaten on 62 as Punjab Kings posted 222/4.

Rajasthan Royals' run chase These days, no total is safe in T20 cricket. Punjab Kings know it the best having chased down a target of 265 against Delhi Capitals (DC) only a few days back.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (51) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43) got Rajasthan Royals off to a quick start, with the duo forging a 50-run stand in just 19 balls.

However, RR lost Sooryavanshi shortly after as he failed to score a half-century. Jaiswal, though, kept going as he played a few aggressive strokes and forged a 54-run stand with Dhruv Jurel for the second wicket.

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The two of them ensured Rajasthan Royals kept collecting the fours and sixes regularly, but Jurel fell to a full toss from Yuzvendra Chahal as he was caught by Suryansh Shedge at long-off.

There was an umpire review on this to ensure if it was a waist-high full toss, but it turned out to be otherwise, and Jurel remained out.

Skipper Riyan Parag played a cameo of 29 from 16 balls, but RR were in a spot of bother at 151/4 in the 14th over once Parag was dismissed. By now, Yuzvendra Chahal had haunted his former franchise by taking three important wickets, but the fortunes quickly changed in favour of RR.

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From then on, South Africa's Donovan Ferreira (52*) and Shubham Dubey (31*) made light work of the chase that was completed with four balls to spare.