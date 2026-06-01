Yesterday RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scripted their name in IPL history once again on Sunday (May 31). In a high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets with 12 balls to spare. Chasing 156, the Bengaluru side reached 161/5 in just 18 overs. This victory marked RCB's second straight IPL title, making them back-to-back champions.

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Toss decision and Gujarat Titans' battling innings RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl first under the lights. The move paid off as RCB's bowlers kept GT under pressure from the start. Openers Shubman Gill 10 (10) and Sai Sudharsan 12 (12) could not contribute much. But Washington Sundar's 50 off 37 balls helped Gujarat Titans post a competitive but below-par total of 155/8 in 20 overs. Early wickets and tight bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy restricted the scoring rate. Key contributions came from the middle order, but GT could not build a massive total. The home crowd in Ahmedabad cheered loudly, yet the batting lacked the firepower needed against RCB's disciplined attack.

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RCB's clinical chase led by Virat Kohli The chase was never in doubt once Virat Kohli walked in. The RCB star delivered a match-winning knock of 75 off just 42 balls, including his fastest IPL fifty. His fluent strokeplay, packed with nine fours and three sixes, kept the scoreboard ticking and the pressure off his partners. Venkatesh Iyer 32 (16), and Tim David 24 (17) chipped in with useful runs at the end.

RCB crossed the finish line comfortably in the 18th over. The victory sparked massive celebrations in the RCB dugout, with players hugging and fans chanting "Ee Sala Cup Namde" across social media and stadium stands.

Standout performances that decided the game Virat Kohli earned Player of the Match for his explosive innings. RCB's bowling unit also shone, with Rasikh Salam Dar picking up three wickets to break GT's momentum. The fielding was sharp, and the team showed great composure under final pressure.

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For GT, skipper Shubman Gill tried to rally his side, but the early losses proved costly. The Titans fought hard throughout the season but fell short in the big final.

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Historic back-to-back glory for RCB With this win, RCB joins an elite club of teams achieving consecutive IPL titles. The franchise that waited 18 long years for their first trophy now holds two in a row.

The IPL 2026 season delivered thrills till the last ball, and this final lived up to the hype. As the curtains fall on another exciting IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stand tall as worthy champions. Their journey from underdogs to back-to-back kings will inspire cricket lovers for years to come.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.