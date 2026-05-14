Yesterday RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders game?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their playoff hopes alive with a remarkable chase as Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 57th match of IPL 2026. The high-scoring contest at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium ended in RCB's favour by six wickets with five balls to spare.

Rain delay and toss decision set the stage A brief rain shower delayed the start by over an hour, but the full 20-over game went ahead without any overs lost. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane had no complaints and backed his batting lineup on a flat track that favoured stroke-makers.

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KKR post-competitive total despite early setbacks KKR got off to a flying start but lost openers Finn Allen 18(8) and Ajinkya Rahane 19 (13) inside the powerplay. Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the ship with a fluent 71 off just 46 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes. Rinku Singh provided the late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 29 deliveries. The duo added 76 runs for the fourth wicket to push KKR to 192/4 in 20 overs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the result of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match on May 13? ⌵ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in their IPL 2026 match on May 13. RCB chased down KKR's total of 192/4 with five balls to spare. 2 How did Virat Kohli perform in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Virat Kohli played a match-winning innings, scoring an unbeaten century of 105 off 60 balls. His performance was crucial in RCB's successful chase and earned him the Player of the Match award. 3 What was KKR's score against RCB in their IPL 2026 encounter? ⌵ Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 192/4 in their 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 71 runs, supported by Rinku Singh's unbeaten 49. 4 How did the RCB vs KKR match affect the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ The win propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the top of the IPL 2026 table with 16 points, strengthening their playoff chances. Kolkata Knight Riders remained in eighth place, with their playoff hopes diminishing. 5 What factors contributed to RCB's win over KKR in IPL 2026? ⌵ RCB's victory was driven by Virat Kohli's exceptional century and a crucial 92-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal. The team successfully chased a challenging target set by KKR.

RCB's bowlers kept things tight in patches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam each picked up one wicket, but the pitch offered little assistance to the pacers. Kartik Tyagi and the spinners tried to slow things down, yet KKR's middle order ensured a competitive total.

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Virat Kohli's masterclass seals the chase for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chasing 193, RCB lost Jacob Bethell early for 15. But Virat Kohli took control from ball one. He found an able partner in Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 39 off 27 balls. The pair added 92 runs for the second wicket, keeping the required run rate under control.

Kohli reached his ninth IPL century and remained unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, laced with 11 fours and three sixes, and guided the team home. Rajat Patidar (11) and Tim David (2) fell in quick succession, but Jitesh Sharma's quick 8 not out helped seal the deal in the 19.1st over. Kartik Tyagi claimed three wickets for KKR, but it was not enough.

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Also Read | Virat Kohli smashes redemption century; registers 9th IPL hundred

Impact on the IPL 2026 points table and playoff race The win lifted RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 table with two crucial points. Kohli's heroics also ended a personal lean patch and earned him the Player of the Match award. KKR, despite the loss, showed fight but slipped further in their quest for playoff qualification.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.