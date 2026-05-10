Yesterday RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered a dominant performance to hammer Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in the 52nd match of IPL 2026 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday (May 9). The win marked GT’s fourth consecutive victory, propelling them to second spot on the points table, while RR slipped further in their playoff chase.

Gujarat Titans' power-packed batting sets a massive target RR won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit early conditions. But GT’s openers had other ideas. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a blistering 118-run opening stand that put the hosts under immediate pressure. Gill smashed 84 off just 44 balls, laced with nine boundaries and three sixes, while Sudharsan contributed a fluent 55 off 36.

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Washington Sundar then added a quickfire 37 not out off 20 deliveries, and Rahul Tewatia slammed two sixes in the final over to take GT to a commanding 229/4 in 20 overs. The powerplay alone yielded 82 runs without loss, leaving RR’s bowlers struggling throughout.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the result of the RR vs GT IPL 2026 match on May 9? ⌵ Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in the 52nd match of IPL 2026. GT posted 229/4, and RR was bowled out for 152. 2 How did Gujarat Titans set a high target against Rajasthan Royals? ⌵ GT openers Shubman Gill (84 off 44 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (55 off 36 balls) forged a 118-run partnership. Washington Sundar added 37 not out, helping GT reach 229/4 in 20 overs. 3 Who was the standout performer for Gujarat Titans in the RR vs GT match? ⌵ Rashid Khan was the most impactful player, taking 4 wickets for 33 runs in his four overs. He dismantled RR's middle order and was named Player of the Match. 4 How did the RR vs GT match affect the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Gujarat Titans jumped to second place in the points table with their win. Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth place, needing more wins to keep their playoff hopes alive. 5 What were the key batting performances in the RR vs GT IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Shubman Gill scored 84 off 44 balls and Sai Sudharsan scored 55 off 36 balls for GT. For RR, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quick 36 off 16 balls, and Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 38 off 25 balls.

Rajasthan Royals' chase collapses in a dramatic way Chasing 230, RR got off to an aggressive but risky start. Young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazed 36 off 16 balls with three sixes before falling to a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj. Captain Yashasvi Jaiswal managed just 3, and the middle order soon crumbled.

By the end of the powerplay, RR were reeling at 78/3. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with a fighting 38 off 25, but it was never enough. GT’s death bowlers tightened the screws, and the Royals were bundled out for 152 in just 16.3 overs. Jason Holder picked up three wickets in a fiery spell, including the key scalp of Dasun Shanaka.

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Rashid Khan’s spell turns the game on its head No one was more impactful than Rashid Khan. The Afghan spinner claimed 4 wickets for 33 runs in his four overs, ripping through RR’s middle order with his trademark googlies and quicker deliveries. He dismissed Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, and Jadeja to trigger a collapse from which RR could not recover. Rashid was named Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs GT: Gujarat Titans jump to 2nd spot with win

What it means for both teams The result highlighted GT’s growing momentum as they continue their unbeaten run. With strong contributions across batting and bowling, they now sit comfortably in the top two. For RR, the loss at home was a reality check. Despite some early fireworks, their batting lacked depth once the top order fell.

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