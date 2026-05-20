Yesterday RR vs LSG IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash in Raipur?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his evening ritual of leaving spectators spellbound with a breathtaking 38-ball 93 as Rajasthan Royals moved closer to a Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff berth with a one-sided seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. The 15-year-old was once again unstoppable, clobbering 10 sixes in an extraordinary display of bat speed and razor-sharp hand-eye coordination.

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By the time, he missed out on his third IPL century by a mere seven runs, he had ensured Rajasthan Royals will make a meal of what could have been a tricky 221 run chase after Mitchell Marsh's 57-ball-96 had taken LSG to 220/5. And certainly, the icing on the cake was Ian Bishop's line on air, one that could well be remembered for posterity: “He is ready.”

Also Read | Updated IPL 2026 Points Table after RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals keep hopes alive

Rajasthan Royals are now on 14 points and would need a win against Mumbai Indians in their last game to make it to play-off. If Marsh was muscularity pro-max, Sooryavanshi was all about amazing skill-set where a leg-spinner's slider delivered at an angle could be dispatched into extra cover stands with disdain.

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While Marsh hit poor balls for sixes, Sooryavanshi sent the good ones sailing into the stands. And when it came to poor deliveries, he tortured them. He is well on his way (53) to break Chris Gayle's (59) record of maximum sixes in a season. He is now 26 runs short of completing 600 runs in the season.

Dhruv Jurel completed the chase with an unbeaten 38-ball 53 but the night unquestionably belonged to the teenage sensation. Mayank Yadav, the man who burst into the 2024 IPL as India's fastest ever bowler, was dispatched for 29 runs in a single over.

The short balls were pulled, the fuller ones were driven and anything with width was flayed. The drooping shoulder of Prince Yadav, who got his maiden India call-up on the day, said it all. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, already reeling under pressure to revive his white-ball international career, looked increasingly helpless as the carnage unfolded around him.

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Mitchell Marsh misses hundred by 4 runs Earlier, Marsh trumped Royals attack with a 57-ball- 96 but Jofra Archer's five-run final over did boost the home team's confidence. After Jos Inglis' 29-ball-60 provided the initial impetus, Marsh, nicknamed as 'Bison' in the cricketing universe, displayed ox-like muscularity smashing 11 fours and five sixes, once again emerging as his team's batting hero for the umpteenth time during the current season. This was his third score of 90 or more in IPL 2026.

In a season full of disappointments for LSG, Marsh's performance (563 runs in 13 games) has been the only saving grace for Sanjiv Goenka's men. Rajasthan Royals, who need to win the last two games to qualify for the play-offs, were below par with the ball with questions being raised about stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to bowl first on a good batting deck.

The platform was, however, set by Inglis during the Powerplay overs as he hit seven fours and three sixes in an opening stand of 109 in just eight overs. In the past few games, Rajasthan Royals bowling attack hasn't been able to make inroads in the Powerplay overs, something that has affected its performance.

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Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant falter again While Inglis attacked Jofra Archer to put spanner in Royals' strategy, Marsh did keep up the pace with his powerful hits -- especially the pull-shots that sailed into the stands.

Once Inglis was dismissed, Marsh took charge as one of his best shots was a six over extra cover -- a perfect union of power and timing. Nicholas Pooran (16 off 11) didn't score many and Rishabh Pant (35 off 23 balls) despite a 64-run third wicket stand never looked convincing. He wasted a lot of deliveries and it seemed that recent developments in his international career (removed from Test vice captaincy and dropped from ODIs) is bothering him.

The likes of Sushant Mishra (0/46 in 4 overs), Brijesh Sharma (0/44 in 4 overs), Sandeep Sharma (0/43 in 3 overs) erred in lengths against Marsh even as young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja (2/35) did trouble the batters.

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But in a must-win game, bowlers were a real letdown for Royals save the 20th over by Jofra Archer (1/39 in 4 overs) where he bowled four dot balls to a rampaging Marsh, who missed his second century of the season.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in