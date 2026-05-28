Yesterday SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator?

The high-stakes IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) delivered fireworks, drama, and a history-making performance. Played on Wednesday (May 27) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the match saw RR post a massive total of 243/8 and then restrict SRH to secure a commanding 47-run victory. The Riyan Parag-led team has now advanced to Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, while SRH’s campaign ended in heartbreak.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. But Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing on a batting-friendly pitch. The opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97 (29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal 29 (29) tore into the SRH bowling attack from the powerplay itself. RR raced to 80/0 in just 6 overs.
The Royals finished at 243/8 in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel added a quickfire fifty (21) in the middle order, while cameos from Riyan Parag 26 (12) and others kept the momentum going. Despite losing wickets in the death overs, RR’s total proved too steep for SRH to chase under pressure. Praful Hinge fought hard with 3 for 54 but couldn’t stop the runs.
The standout performer of the night was 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned Player of the Match for his explosive 97 off just 29 balls. Smashing 5 fours and 12 sixes, the teenager broke multiple records, including surpassing Chris Gayle’s mark for the most sixes in a single IPL season. His fearless hitting left SRH bowlers clueless, with even experienced pacers like Pat Cummins struggling to contain him.
Chasing 244, SRH needed a strong start but lost early wickets. Despite some resistance from their middle order, the required run rate climbed rapidly. Key bowlers for RR stepped up in the second half. Jofra Archer claimed 3 wickets for 58 runs with his pace and variations, while Sushant Mishra, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each to tighten the noose. SRH were eventually bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs.
This win marks a sweet revenge for the Rajasthan Royals, who had lost both league-stage meetings to Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in IPL 2026. The victory sends a strong message ahead of Qualifier 2 for the Gujarat Titans. For SRH, the season ends with plenty of positives but ultimate disappointment in the knockout stage.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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