Yesterday SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match result: What happened in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator?

The high-stakes IPL 2026 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) delivered fireworks, drama, and a history-making performance. Played on Wednesday (May 27) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, the match saw RR post a massive total of 243/8 and then restrict SRH to secure a commanding 47-run victory. The Riyan Parag-led team has now advanced to Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans, while SRH’s campaign ended in heartbreak.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit any early moisture. But Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing on a batting-friendly pitch. The opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97 (29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal 29 (29) tore into the SRH bowling attack from the powerplay itself. RR raced to 80/0 in just 6 overs.
The Royals finished at 243/8 in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel added a quickfire fifty (21) in the middle order, while cameos from Riyan Parag 26 (12) and others kept the momentum going. Despite losing wickets in the death overs, RR’s total proved too steep for SRH to chase under pressure. Praful Hinge fought hard with 3 for 54 but couldn’t stop the runs.
The standout performer of the night was 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who earned Player of the Match for his explosive 97 off just 29 balls. Smashing 5 fours and 12 sixes, the teenager broke multiple records, including surpassing Chris Gayle’s mark for the most sixes in a single IPL season. His fearless hitting left SRH bowlers clueless, with even experienced pacers like Pat Cummins struggling to contain him.
Chasing 244, SRH needed a strong start but lost early wickets. Despite some resistance from their middle order, the required run rate climbed rapidly. Key bowlers for RR stepped up in the second half. Jofra Archer claimed 3 wickets for 58 runs with his pace and variations, while Sushant Mishra, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each to tighten the noose. SRH were eventually bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs.
This win marks a sweet revenge for the Rajasthan Royals, who had lost both league-stage meetings to Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in IPL 2026. The victory sends a strong message ahead of Qualifier 2 for the Gujarat Titans. For SRH, the season ends with plenty of positives but ultimate disappointment in the knockout stage.