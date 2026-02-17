Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match results: What happened in UAE vs Afghanistan, England vs Italy and SL vs AUS games?

It was yet another enthralling day in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Afghanistan clinched a thrilling five-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in Delhi, before the action shifted to Kolkata for a battle between England and Italy.

England got the better of Italy in that match, and that was followed by a major outcome in the Sri Lanka vs Australia match. Let's take a look at each match that took place on Monday.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan highlights: Azmatullah Omarzai steers Afghans to win Afghanistan kept their slim hopes of a Super 8 spot alive with a five-wicket win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Delhi on Monday. Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to field. Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck early in UAE's innings, removing Aryansh Sharma and skipper Muhammad Waseem.

After the early setback, Alishan Sharafu (40) and Sohaib Khan (68) forged an 84-run stand for the third wicket. That took UAE right back into the game, but even that stand did not help them much, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

At one stage, UAE were reeling at 121/6, but thanks to Sharafu and Sohaib, UAE reached a respectable total of 161/9. Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/15.

In Afghanistan's run chase, Ibrahim Zadran scored 53 runs from 41 balls and was the standout batter. However, once Zadran was dismissed, the Afghans were 97/4 in 13.1 overs.

Afghanistan then scripted an impressive comeback, with Darwish Rasooli (33) and Omarzai (40*) forging a 43-run stand for the fifth wicket. Rasooli was dismissed in the 18th over, with Afghanistan at 140/5. Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi (3*), though, sealed the win with four balls to spare.

England vs Italy highlights: Ben Manenti’s knock goes in vain as England seal important win Ben Manenti’s knock of 60 went in vain for Italy as England clinched a 24-run win in a Group C match in Kolkata on Monday. England won the toss and opted to bat and posted a big total on the board. Will Jacks top-scored with an unbeaten 53 as they posted 202/7, but that wasn’t without initial struggles.

England were restricted to 67/3 in the eighth over, but Tom Banton (30), Sam Curran (25), Harry Brook (14) and Jamie Overton (15) played valuable knocks to take them to a challenging total.

Italy lost Anthony Mosca and JJ Smuts in the first over, but Anthony’s brother Justin (43) played a valuable knock that included seven fours. Italy were restricted to 114/4 following Ben Manenti’s dismissal, but Grant Stewart carried on with a knock of 45 from 23 balls. However, he hardly had any partners who could support him, and Italy were all out for 178. Italy have been eliminated from the tournament, with their only win coming against Nepal.

Sri Lanka vs Australia highlights: Pathum Nissanka’s century powers Sri Lanka to Super 8 Sri Lanka took on Australia in a crucial Group B match in Kandy on Monday. Australia came into this match in a must-win situation, but eventually lost the plot and are on the brink of a group stage exit.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. For a while, it seemed like the decision to do so would be a setback. That was because Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56) forged a 104-run stand for the first wicket.

However, then began the collapse. Head, Cameron Green and Marsh were dismissed in quick succession, and the rest of the Australian batting soon followed. From 104/0, Australia were all out for 181. Dushan Hemantha (3/37) and Dushmantha Chameera (3/36) were the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Opener Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 100 in Sri Lanka’s run chase, hitting 10 fours and five sixes in the process. After losing Kusal Perera early, he was engaged in a 97-run stand for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis (51). Sri Lanka were 105/2 in the 13th over once Mendis was dismissed, but his wicket did not stop the Lankans from going all the way. Nissanka then forged a 79-run stand with Pavan Rathnayake (28) as Sri Lanka romped home with two overs to spare.