Yesterday T20 World Cup 2026 match results: What happened in UAE vs SA, PAK vs NAM and IND vs NED matches?

Wednesday was yet another eventful day in the 2026 T20 World Cup, as Pakistan sealed their Super Eight spot with a win over Namibia in Colombo.

That meant that the Super Eight lineup was complete, and the other two matches on Wednesday—United Arab Emirates vs South Africa and India vs Netherlands were just mere formalities.

Here's a look at each of the three matches that took place on Wednesday.

United Arab Emirates vs South Africa highlights: Corbin Bosch guides Proteas to victory South Africa ended the group stage with a 100% win record after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by six wickets in Delhi on Wednesday. The Proteas won the toss and opted to field first. That turned out to be a fruitful decision as they restricted the Gulf side to 122/6.

It was a mediocre powerplay for UAE as they posted 44/2 during this phase. Both Muhammad Waseem (22) and Aryansh Sharma (13) failed to convert starts, but Alishan Sharafu provided some resistance with a knock of 45 runs from 38 balls.

However, UAE lacked even a single strong partnership that could have taken them to a much challenging total. Corbin Bosch was the pick of the South African bowlers after he finished with figures of 3/12 from four overs.

The Proteas lost skipper Aiden Markram (28) and Quinton de Kock (14) within the powerplay, but Ryan Rickelton (30) and Dewald Brevis (36) took them right back in the chase.

Rickelton and Brevis forged a 49-run stand for the third wicket, which eventually set the tone for a comfortable victory. South Africa ended the group stage with eight points from four games, while UAE finished fourth with two points.

Pakistan vs Namibia highlights: Sahibzada Farhan powers Pakistan to Super Eights Sahibzada Farhan was on top of his game as Pakistan qualified for the Super Eight stage with a dominant 102-run win over Namibia. This was a must-win match for Salman Ali Agha's side, and they did exactly that. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Men in Green lost Saim Ayub in the sixth over, but for a majority of the innings, Pakistan looked unbothered. Sahibzada Farhan forged a 67-run stand with Agha (38) before the Pakistan skipper departed.

Khawaja Nafay (5), who came in at No 4, lasted just five deliveries, but Shadab Khan and Farhan provided a fine finishing touch for Pakistan with an 81-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp forged a 32-run opening wicket stand as Namibia initially got off to a confident start. However, they lost the plot after the loss of the first wicket and were dismissed for just 97 runs in 17.3 overs. Usman Tariq (4/16) and Khan (3/19) were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

India vs Netherlands highlights: Men in Blue maintain winning run ahead of Super Eight Like South Africa, India too maintained their winning run in the T20 World Cup, defeating Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. India got off to a forgettable start after opting to bat first. Abhishek Sharma (0) registered his third consecutive duck, whereas Ishan Kishan was also dismissed in the powerplay.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (34) took the responsibility himself as he forged a 30-run stand with Tilak Varma (31), and then a 41-run partnership with Shivam Dube. Despite the wicket of Suryakumar in the 14th over, Dube (66) did not stop there as he and Hardik Pandya (30) combined to put a 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket. India eventually finished 193/6 from 20 overs.

Several Dutch batters got off to starts during their run chase, but none of them managed to convert those into big knocks. Netherlands were eventually restricted to 176/7, with Zach Lion-Cachet top-scoring with 26 runs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/14 from three overs.