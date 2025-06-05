Yograj Singh blasts Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer for ‘criminal offence’ in IPL 2025 final; ‘There's no apology…’

aking tFormer India cricketer Yograj Singh minced no words for Shreyas Iyer after the Punjab Kings captain's reckless dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became a talking point, thus describing it as a “criminal offence.”

After his match-winning 87 not out against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, expectations arose on Iyer to play a similar kind of innings following RCB's total of 190/9 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Coming in at no.4 after the dismissal of Prabhsimran Singh, Iyer lasted only two balls for his one run before an ill-judged shot against Romario Shepherd resulted him being caught behind by Jitesh Sharma. It also proved to be one of the turning points in the game as Punjab Kings fell just six runs short of the target.

Speaking to ANI, Yograj went no holds barred. “The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offence, according to me. Ashok Mankad told me about this criminal offence, which comes under Section 302," Yograj, father of two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, said.

"He also told me that the repercussions of this is that you will be banned for two matches. What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that,” added Yograj, who played one Test and six ODIs.

Job is still half done: Shreyas Iyer Meanwhile, Iyer stated the job is still half done. “The job is still half done, we have to be here and win the trophy next year,” said a dejected Iyer during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Positives, definitely the way we turned up and every individual stepping up and saying that he can win the match, there are so many youngsters in the team, I'm sure they've gained a lot of experience from these matches and when they come next year they will carry immense experience with them. We can build some tactics and strategies around that so that we can play some decent cricket,” he added.