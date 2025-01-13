Yograj Singh makes massive statement for 2-time world champion son, says ‘if Yuvraj Singh had died from cancer…’

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, recently said he wanted India to win the 2011 World Cup at home, even if it came at the expense of his son's life.

In a recent podcast, Unfiltered by Samdish, Yograj expressed he would have been proud if Yuvraj had even died during the 2011 World Cup, which saw India beat Sri Lanka in the final.

“For our country, if Yuvraj Singh had died from cancer and had won India the World Cup, I would have been a proud father. I still am very proud of him," Yograj said during the podcast.

“I have told him this over the phone as well. I wanted him to play even when he was spitting blood. I told him, ‘Don’t worry, you won’t die. Win this World Cup for India',” he added.

One of the best all-rounders Indian cricket has ever produced, Yuvraj, was diagnosed with cancer eight months after India won the World Cup. In fact, Yuvraj was the 'Player of the Series' during the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

The swashbuckling all-rounder underwent chemotherapy and returned to cricket after a year but failed to replicate his past form. He finally retired from international cricket in 2019 after being in and out of the national team.

Yograj added that if his son had even worked 10 per cent like him, he would have been a great cricketer. He said, “Yuvraj Singh, if he had worked even 10 per cent like his father, he would have become a great cricketer."

What was Yuvraj's performance in 2011 ODI World Cup? Yuvraj scored 362 runs at a strike rate of 86.19 during the 2011 ODI World Cup and played a crucial role in India's title triumph. He also took 15 wickets in the tournament, including a fifer against Ireland. In the process, Yuvraj Singh became the first all-rounder to take 15 wickets and score 300-plus runs in a single World Cup. Earlier, in 2007, Yuvraj was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup.