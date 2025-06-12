Yograj Singh's simple yet heavy question for Vaibhav Suryavanshi post IPL success; ‘Can you survive five days?’

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has put forward a simple yet heavy question to Indian Premier League (IPL) sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi of whether the 14-year-old survive five days of Test cricket in an era of T20s. The teenager from Bihar took the cricket world by storm when the Rajasthan Royals opener slammed a century against Gujarat Titans to become the youngest IPL centurion in history.

Known to never mince words, Yograj praised the talent of Suryavanshi but also admitted the real greatness comes through Test cricket. “My vision is Test cricket. Can you survive five days? That’s the real test,” Yograj was quoted as saying to InsideSport.

“50 overs – fair enough. 20 overs – fair enough. I don’t go by these formats. But since they are there, you should be fit enough to play all three formats. Why do you struggle? Because you are only concentrating on T20, IPL and 50 overs. Aj toh 50 overs bhi nahi khel sakte hum log (We cannot even play 50 overs.) “That’s the way we are,” he added.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025 Bought for just ₹1.1 crore, Suryavanshi warmed the benches for the first seven games until Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had to sit out due to injury. The hard-hitting left hander scored a hundred in his third IPL game and ended the campaign with a fifty.

