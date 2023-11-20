Australia claimed a six-wicket victory against an unbeaten Indian side to lift the Cricket World Cup trophy on Sunday. Many have since taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment or their frustration with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team. Others took it a step further, lashing out at cricketer Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife.

“…aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy. Can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband plus father of your child plays in #nobrainer. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," she wrote in an Instagram post.

The Indian-origin pharmacist had watched the match at Narendra Modi stadium alongside their newborn son and later posted a carousel of images. This included visuals from the match as well as an adorable video of her husband holding their child.

Raman's ‘little PSA’ for trolls was also shared on Maxwell's Instagram story.

Raman's social media post has drawn a mixed bag of comments with many netizens extending support and congratulating the Australian side. Others aimed slurs at her and left comments on earlier posts to underscore their point.

“Only Indian who is happy today," jibed one Instagram user.

“U r indian and supporting Australian??? Why??.. Atleast post indian team pic by mentioning well played?? (sic)" urged another.

“Thanks don't come back again," insisted a third.

The Australian cricketer tied the knot with his Indian-origin girlfriend in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first child two months ago. The duo had undertaken Christian rituals as well as a traditional Tamil-style wedding. His IPL team – Royal Challengers Bangalore – had also arranged a grand reception for the duo.

