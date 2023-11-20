'You can be Indian and...': Glenn Maxwell's wife Vini Raman faces wrath of social media trolls after World Cup final
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell's wife has become the target of Twitter trolls after the World Cup final. Indian-origin Vini Mini Raman took to Instagram on Monday urging netizens to “stay classy”.
Australia claimed a six-wicket victory against an unbeaten Indian side to lift the Cricket World Cup trophy on Sunday. Many have since taken to social media platforms to express their disappointment or their frustration with the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team. Others took it a step further, lashing out at cricketer Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife.