‘You can’t go series by series’: Ajinkya Rahane wants India to assure Rohit Sharma of 2027 World Cup spot

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has backed his ex teammate Rohit Sharma to make the country's squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

There were speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future after it was reported that the third ODI against England at Lord's in July would be his last.

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However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia put those rumours to rest and confirmed that Rohit was still part of India's plans.

Rohit responded in style by scoring a century in the third ODI against England, but the uncertainty surrounding his spot for the ODI World Cup still remains.

“I think it’s important to tell Rohit Sharma that he’s going to play the 2027 World Cup,” Rahane, who retired from all formats of cricket last week, told The Indian Express. “If you see his contribution throughout so many years, it’s been amazing. So you need the experience of such a player in the World Cup. That discussion shouldn’t even happen.

‘You can’t go series by series': Rahane According to Ajinkya Rahane, cricket is heavily influenced by rhythm and confidence, and an experienced player should be given sufficient security to perform without constantly worrying about selection.

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“If you say once, ‘Rohit Sharma, you’re going to play,’ that’s it. You can’t go series by series because he’s such a big player," he added.

Rahane also said that there shouldn't be any questions over the 39-year-old's place in the squad. “If you treat a big player like that, because as I said, it’s about rhythm. Cricket is about rhythm.

"No matter how many matches you’ve played, whether you’re a youngster or an experienced player in the team, it’s about rhythm. If your mind is free, you can play with that mindset.”

“As for Rohit’s quality, there’s no need to even speak about it. Such experience is needed in the team, so this debate shouldn’t even happen between the team management and the captain. Agar unko khelna hai 2027 World Cup, toh unko khelna hai,” he added. (If he wants to play in the 2027 World Cup, then he should play.)," the 38-year-old explained.

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Rohit's ODI future remains under discussion Ajinkya Rahane's comments come in the aftermath of a fresh report regarding Rohit Sharma's uncertain ODI future.

According to Dainik Jagran, the BCCI selectors and the top brass of the board have differing opinions on the veteran's spot in the India ODI squad. Like his long-time India teammate Virat Kohli, Rohit has retired from both T20Is and Tests.

The Nagpur-born cricketer has played 288 ODIs for India and has aggregated 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95. This includes 62 fifties and 34 centuries.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.