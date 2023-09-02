With the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan going on at Pallekele in the Asia Cup 2023, India's star batter Virat Kohli got dismissed by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi in the very initial overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohli could only score 4 runs and was out for pavilion in the 6.2 overs. He came to bat after India lost its skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by the same bowler in his previous over, scoring only 11 off 22 balls.

As Kohli tried to push the ball through offside while opening the face of his blade, he chopped it back, resulting in his dismissal. Disappointed Kohli's reaction summed up everything as he was in utter disbelief.

Looking at the scene, Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, while commentating on air, roasted Kohli and said: "You can watch it on replay, but you're gone, Virat."

Here's the video:

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Speaking about his team's objective in the tournament, Sharma said, "Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let's see what we can achieve in this tournament. It's a quality tournament with quality oppositions. At the end of the day we need to see what we can achieve as a team."

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill soon walked to the pavilion after struggling to play the brilliant bowling attack by Pakistani bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

However, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya took time on the pitch, which resulted in India crossing a 200 runs in 40 overs.

Currently India is batting at 242 after losing 8 wickets in 44.1 overs.