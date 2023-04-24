The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar completed his half century on 24 April this year and how can this happen that his former colleagues miss to remember the days spent with him.

While other congratulated the batting maestro, another legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recalled few incidents involving him and the 'God of Cricket'.

Apart from rating Sachin's match-winning knock against England in the 1st Test in Chennai back in 2008 as one of his favourite moment, Yuvraj also revealed another sport that Sachin excelled in, claiming it was impossible to beat him in that.

“You CANNOT beat him in table tennis, no matter HOW Hard you try," noted Yuvraj, while sharing his experiences with Sachin on social media.

The amazing all rounder, considered to the one the best in the world, Yuvraj took to Twitter and said in the video, "One very special moment, when we won the Test match against England. 26/11 had taken place at that time. He had scored a 100, I celebrated by picking him up. He dedicated the knock to Mumbai victims. That was one very special moments."

The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT 🐐, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here’s looking forward to the next 50! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023

In the match, Sachin scored a whopping unbeaten 103 off 196 balls in the second innings, and Yuvraj too returned not-out for 85 off 131 balls in the same innings. This helped India chase down a massive 387-run target to secure a superb win in the Test.

Remembering other incidents, Yuvraj recalls how Sachin fixed his bat during the 2011 World Cup by just hammering a few nails in it. “My bat was completely broken during the 2011 World Cup. We were playing South Africa in Nagpur and my bat was totally broken from the bottom. He puts in a couple of nails and I don't know he fixed it," said Yuvraj.

Though, its been a decade the 'God of Cricket' bid farewell to international cricket, he gave memories for all of us to cherish forever.

Meanwhile, to honour Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 50 this year on 24 April, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia has unveiled a gate named after him.